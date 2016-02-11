Take a trip to a holiday destination far, far away…

Among the biggest films of late 2019 was the latest Star Wars film: The Rise of Skywalker. The occasion has been marked by Holiday Hypermarket with the help of a stunning Star Wars infographic. In it, you’ll find detailed all of the varied destinations used for location shoots – making this a great place to start if you’re planning a trip around the world to all of the amazing locations in the Star Wars universe.

Depending on your perspective, the story really began in Tunisia, which is where the sequences for the desert planet of Tatooine were largely filmed. Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru’s home can be found here in the form of the Hotel Sidi Driss in Matmatat-Al-Qadimal, which consists of five pits – one of them being the iconic one featured in A New Hope. The set dressings were actually taken away following the filming of the first film, but they returned when Attack of the Clones was filmed in 2000 and have remained there ever since. As such, it remains a fantastic place to visit if you’re a fan of the franchise.

Barring a select few lucky test-audience members, no-one knows very much about the ninth film. If the trailer is any guide, it will involve some kind of confrontation between Rey and Kylo Ren, and there’s likely to be a space battle of some sort. What’s created the most hype is the appearance of the presumed-deceased Emperor Palpatine, who seems to have managed to survive being thrown down an enormous shaft into the core of the Death Star, shortly before the station was destroyed in Return of the Jedi.

How this will be explained has been a question of intense speculation. Was it all a dream? Did Palpatine transform, Voldemort-style, into an invisible, immortal Sith space-ghost? Is some kind of time-travel going to be involved?

The only way to find out is to watch the film at a cinema near you. In the meantime, you can whet your appetite with the help of the amazing infographic!

