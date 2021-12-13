How Can Digital Pianos Help You Improve Your Skills? Find Out Here

words Alexa Wang

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to put on headphones in the middle of my lesson because someone was practicing their scales next door. I find it so frustrating! And the worst part is, they’re not even improving by playing scales over and over again.

Scales are just one type of practice exercise, but if you want to get better at piano quickly, they’re not going to help that much. What will? The answer is simple: music! Music has a way of getting into your brain and changing things up for you – whether it’s listening or playing along with others. It doesn’t matter what type of music either; any time you’re engaged in musical activity, your potential for improvement increases exponentially.

1 – Accompaniment Tracks

So what does this have to do with digital pianos? A lot, as it turns out. You will find that a digital piano made by Yamaha is perfect for musical exploration and learning. With accompaniment tracks, different sounds, and other features, you can open up a whole new world of musical activity. Want to learn a new song? No problem! There are thousands of songs available online that you can download and play along with at your own pace. You can also find recordings of concerts and performances to listen to and learn from.

2 – Help With Timing And Tempo

But it’s not just about learning new songs. You can also use digital pianos to improve your skills in other ways. For example, if you’re having trouble with timing or rhythm, you can use the digital piano to play along with a metronome until it becomes second nature. Practicing your scales is another good use for accompaniment tracks – but instead, do them along with a drumbeat or specific sound that you want to learn to keep in time. Play through songs that are too fast to practice comfortably at home, and slow them down with the accompaniment track! The possibilities are endless.

3 – Practice Anywhere

While digital pianos don’t always have as many keys as an acoustic piano, you can take it with you anywhere. With the push of a button, you can pack your piano up and take it wherever you go – whether that’s down to the park or on an airplane. And when you get where you’re going, all you have to do is plug in headphones and restart the accompaniment track to begin practicing again.

4 – Record And Listen Back

You can also practice sitting at your desk! Whether you’re sitting in an office or smoking up on the porch, it’s totally possible to get some serious practice done while you’re sitting in a chair. Digital pianos let you record what you’re doing and listen back; perfect for learning new songs and practicing them without having someone next door giving constructive criticism (or trying not to give any). If you make a mistake, slow down through that part of the song and play it again. Finally, digital pianos come with headphones so you won’t bother anyone else while practicing!

5 – Improved Performance

When you practice regularly on a digital piano, it’s going to show up in your performances. You’ll be able to play faster and with more precision as long as you’ve been practicing with the same instrument that you will perform with. In an ideal situation, this means performing on a digital piano exactly like the one you have at home – but if that’s not possible, just being familiar with an instrument is enough to improve your skills. Instead of dreading a performance or a recording session, practice on your favorite digital piano whenever possible. You might think all of these features would come at the expense of traditional piano playing functionality, but thankfully, they haven’t. You can still use digital pianos as regular pianos if you’d like; practicing on an electronic instrument isn’t going to suddenly turn you into a robot who only plays by pressing buttons!

The digital piano is a wonderful instrument to learn with, practice on, and play. With the wide range of features, it provides; you can improve your skills in any way that you want! Whether this means learning new songs or practicing timing and tempo with metronomes; there are multiple ways for your musical abilities to grow by using these instruments. Improving your performance will also be easier because of how familiar they make you feel when performing live – not to mention all the other benefits like portability and recording capabilities. You’ll never have an excuse again about why you don’t know how to play anymore!