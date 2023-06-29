How to Choose the Right Bikini Bottoms

words Alexa Wang

Since its iconic debut in the 1940’s, the bikini has evolved from the classic triangle tie up top and basic bottoms we’re all familiar with, to include a vast range of cuts, fabrics, textures and finishes. Although we love the endless options that are now readily available, it can make finding the perfect bikini to suit your personal style, figure and summer plans that little bit more challenging.

To lend a helping hand and give you a head start with choosing the best bikini for you, we’ve put together an ultimate guide to finding the right bikini bottoms. Follow on to discover the most popular styles and find which fit is made for you this season.

Tie Side Bottoms

One of the most popular styles, the tie side bikini bottoms have remained a favourite year after year for a number of reasons. With a string tie on either side, this style is fully adjustable to give the most flattering and comfortable fit and can be worn higher or lower on your hips depending on the look you prefer. This style is available in a variety of coverages, ranging from cheeky Brazilian inspired bottoms to more modest, medium coverage pieces.

Image credit: Tigerlily

Cheeky Brazilian

Cheeky Brazilian style bottoms began to grow in popularity during the 70s and 80s and have maintained their must have status ever since. Featuring a high cut leg that elongates your bottom half and minimal coverage, this style is designed to sit high on your hips and show off your behind. This stunning style is made for long summer afternoons spent basking in the sun on a white sandy beach or kicking back at a tropical pool club.

Image credit: Tigerlily

High Waisted

The 1950’s were all about flattering high waisted bikini bottoms that skimmed your hips and cinched at your waist. Although in recent decades, we’ve seen cheekier styles emerge and take over beaches across the globe, the high waisted silhouette has certainly remained on trend. If you’re looking for a little extra coverage around your hips and waist, or something that will keep you feeling comfortable for early mornings spent surfing, this style is the ideal pick for you. For the most flattering finish, look for a high waisted bikini bottom in an all over print or textured material.

Image credit: Tigerlily

A Little More Coverage

If your summer plans involve water sports, adrenaline rushes and your local surf break, a bikini bottom with a little more coverage is likely the best option for you. Look for a hipster style with thicker sides and moderate coverage at the front and back. This comfortable silhouette is guaranteed to keep you feeling confident and enjoy cooling off in the surf without risking a wardrobe malfunction. Mix and match this bikini bottom style with your favourite top, whether it’s a classic triangle tie up top, structured balconette, or even a full coverage rash vest to keep you protected from the sun during those long summer afternoons.

Image credit: Tigerlily

Find the best fit bikini bottoms that make you feel confident, look incredible and suit all of your summer plans, from days spent in the surf at your local to long afternoons by the pool, with our guide of go to styles. Whether you love versatile tie up sides, cheeky Brazilian cuts, flattering high waisted silhouettes or practical yet stylish pieces, mix and match your favourite bikini bottoms and top to build your dream bikini this summer.