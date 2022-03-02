How To Enhance Your Concert Experience and Make the Most Out of It?

words Al Woods

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/eXVd7gDPO9A

Attending a concert or a festival can be one of the most thrilling experiences one could have in their life. The connection you feel among a large group of people who are there to see the same artist or band as you – and chances are the majority of them are just as passionate about their music; otherwise, why would they be there? – it doesn’t really compare with anything else.

Seeing a famous band or artist in real life is incredibly exciting regardless of your age. At the same time, underground music and artists offer an entirely different experience – more intimate. Given that they are not as widely popular affords them the chance to share their music with a smaller group of people.

Not to mention that the opportunity to meet the artist or band members is incredibly high. Whether you attend a massive stadium concert of a famous artist or a venue concert of a singer with a niche audience, the experience you live will be equally thrilling and unforgettable, as you get to see someone you appreciate and connect with through music, live.

It is a widely known fact that concerts and experiencing live music can have health benefits. It can significantly improve your mental health. Besides improving your mood, boosting your energy levels and elevating the overall disposition of a person, live music and listening to music, in general, can reduce anxiety symptoms and help you better manage pain and any negative feelings you may have. So, there is no denying that going to a concert, whether alone or with friends, a large or small one, can effectively elevate your mood.

Having said this, there are times when this experience can be altered. Certain aspects of going to a concert can interfere with you having a good time. For this reason, here are some things you could do to enhance your concert experience and make the most out of it:

Be Present in The Moment to Live the Experience

You have probably waited for a long time to see your favourite artist or band, and this doesn’t happen too often. Therefore, you should try to be as present as possible in the moment. While it is recommended to capture moments and take photos and videos so that you can go back to them to relive the experience, it is essential to find a balance. This means not spending the entire concert focusing more on this than on actually experiencing the show right there and then.

Wear Comfortable and Venue-Appropriate Clothes

It may seem unnecessary to mention this. However, it is quite an important aspect. Concerts usually last at least one hour and a half, so you want to feel comfortable throughout. Chances are you will be standing up dancing, so wearing comfortable shoes and breathable clothes is highly advised.

Apart from this, you should consider the venue where the concert takes place and whether it is outdoors or indoors. Taking this into account is crucial when picking your clothes and footwear. Your main goal is to feel comfortable and have fun.

Think About Location and the view During the Concert

Depending on the type of concert – and your budget – you will purchase the tickets based on the location from where you want to experience it. When it comes to massive venues, you may want to be in the middle, where the huge crowd is, and where it is said that you feel the music the best. At the same time, you may want to have a higher viewpoint, even though there are standing seats.

What’s more, in some locations, the noise can be pretty extreme, to the point you stop enjoying the music. In this case, you may want to consider buying music earplugs. Don’t worry; these are suitable for live music events, so you won’t stop hearing the band altogether. They will provide hearing protection without compromising sound. The earplugs of Shush are well reviewed by concert visitors.

Avoid Taking Your Personal Vehicle

Concerts always create crowds, whether you attend a small or big one. For this reason, you may want to leave your car or any type of personal vehicle you have at home. This way, you don’t risk looking for a parking space for a lot of time or having to park it too far away from the venue.

Suppose you do choose to take your car or motorcycle to get to the concert. In that case, it is highly advisable you leave home with enough time beforehand, taking into consideration the traffic and availability of parking spaces. Another noteworthy mention would be to use motorcycle earplugs in case you own a motorcycle, as it makes it easier to navigate through traffic. These earplugs help you hear only the sounds you need, undistorted, protecting you from hazardous noises in traffic. Plus, you can also listen to music, so you can play your favourite songs from the band or artist you are going to see live.

Make Memories and Keep an Open Mind

You should always keep an open mind when it comes to making new friends at concerts, especially if you choose to go by yourself. Attending a live music event on your own can be incredibly fun, but that doesn’t mean you cannot make new friends who are there to enjoy the same band or artist as you.

There are many ways in which you can make memories at a concert. And even if you don’t make a friend for life, and you go there to enjoy it by yourself, it will still be a memory to stay with you forever. Concerts can elevate your mood in an instant, whether you attend them alone or with a group of friends.

Capture Moments Through Camera Lenses

As mentioned before, it is highly recommended to avoid spending the entire time recording the concert or taking a lot of photos that you won’t look at later on. Or at least, you won’t need all of them to relive the experience. This being said, it is undoubtedly necessary to capture beautiful moments through camera lenses. This will help you remember the entire experience better.

Whether you take a few photos with your phone, record a song or two that you absolutely love, or use a disposable camera for a truly unique method of capturing particular moments, it is up to you.