5 Ways to Improve Your Quality of Sleep

If you asked a group of people how their sleep was last night, chances are at least one person would tell you that it wasn’t very good. In America alone, 35.3 percent of adults report getting under seven hours of sleep in a day, when the average adult needs seven to nine hours each night.

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to our physical and mental health, and for us to be productive the following day. Sleep deprivation causes a variety of symptoms, including drowsiness, impaired memory, and can even increase the risk of developing a mental illness.

How can you improve your quality of sleep to feel healthier? We have five simple tricks to get you started on achieving the recommended hours of sleep each night.

Get the Proper Mattress

Your mattress plays a significant role in the quality of sleep you get. If you prefer sleeping on a firm surface, but you have a very soft bed, you’re more likely to toss and turn throughout the night (and vice versa).

Getting the proper mattress can help improve your sleep and provide the back support to feel good for the following day. Consider custom mattresses to get the best fit for you.

Make Your Bedroom a Relaxing Oasis

Even though we don’t spend as much time in our bedrooms as other areas of the house, it is still one of the most important rooms. Because of that, it’s essential that you take the time to design a bedroom that promotes sleep.

Simple things you can do to help with your sleep is keeping the temperature cool, painting the walls in softer tones, and keeping it dark when you go to bed.

Stay on Schedule

Did you know that your body develops a natural sleeping schedule called your circadian rhythm? It’s your body’s natural ability to wake up after you’ve received enough sleep. If you can create a sleeping schedule that works with your circadian rhythm and one that you can manage every day, you’ll naturally wake up without an alarm feeling more refreshed.

Develop a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

As humans, we tend to like routines. So, create a routine that you do every night that helps relax your mind. Meditating, reading, writing in a journal, and low-impact stretching are excellent bedtime routines to incorporate. By doing so, it gets your body in the habit of knowing these movements mean sleep is coming. Plus, they are also good ways to relax your mind, which will help you fall asleep faster.

Keep Exercising

There aren’t many downfalls to exercising more throughout the day. When it comes to sleep, regularly exercising helps tire your body and produce the natural sleep hormone called melatonin.

Watch what time of day you exercise. If you workout too close to your bedtime, you can create the opposite effect by stimulating the mind and body. A good idea is to exercise in the morning in daylight.

Get a good night’s sleep by incorporating the above ideas into your daily routine. The more good quality sleep you can get, the happier and healthier you’ll be.