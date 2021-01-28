2 Tips For Choosing The Colour That Suits You

words Alexa Wang

Although wearing black all the time is tempting because it matches all types of colour, there are times you should wear some colourful clothes, bags, watches, and the like. When you do it right, you can wear any colour that everyone will love. However, with the wrong colour combination, you might ruin the beauty of what you’re wearing.

Although experimenting with colours is fine, you might want to consider the following tips when choosing the right colour that will suit you:

1. Colour Of Watch Straps

Wearing a watch perfectly complements your outfit. Depending on your outfit, the straps should also enhance your outfit even when the watch itself is a head-turner. The best thing about straps is that they’re easy to match. You can use various strap colours, especially with a new Zulu range at Natostrapstore.com. You can buy every colour available so that you can pair your watch with all of your outfits.

There are some factors you must consider though. One is to analyze your set of clothes, shoes, and jewelry. If you’re a person who loves blue, then a blue tone for straps can do the trick. Or if you’ll be wearing brown dress shoes, then a colour close to the shade of your shoes may also be the right choice.

You should also consider the face of the watch. For dark-coloured dials, you may want to pair them with a black strap, while a brown strap is better for silver or white dials.

As for the accessories, you may also match the colour of your strap to your purse, belt, necklace, or earring. By having a colour to match your accessories, your watch will not be out of style. Instead, it’ll add to the beauty of your overall outfit.

2. Colour Of Clothes

Although the focus of choosing the right colour of watch straps is more dependent on your clothes, shoes, and accessories, the colour of clothes, on the other hand, relies on your complexion. Wearing the color of the year with your outfit ideas is not hard as long as you consider your skin tone:

Dark Skin – With this skin tone, navy, dark gray, and black colours will look good on you. If you want to wear bright colours, pastel and the bright white are also good. However, avoid washed-out colours and earthy tones.

Tan Or Olive – Try avoiding faded colour as it won’t go well with tan or olive skin tone. Instead, wear colours such as purple, deep red, olive green, orange-yellow, and brown.

Slightly Yellow, Light – Colours such as pale yellow, lavender, light pink, and baby blue will be suitable for this skin tone. If you go neutral, choose heather gray or lighter beige. Don’t forget pastels as well.

Slightly Pink, Light Skin Tone – The colours that go with this skin tone are bright blue, green, red, teal, peach, and warm khaki. Although black is suitable for all colours, it may accentuate your lack of colour.

Conclusion

Overall, you can wear any colour of clothes and watch straps as long as you have the confidence to do so. But, if you want to be careful, you need to consider these two tips to choose the best clothes to wear and watch straps to complement your outfit. Some colours may look good on other people, but you need to know how the clothes will look good on your skin tone. As for the watch straps, it’s best to stick to the colours of your clothes, shoes, and accessories.