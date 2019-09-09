5 interior design trends to make your photos more appealing

words Alexa Wang

Whether you have your own house or you dwell in a rented apartment, designing your place as per your own choice is an ever cherishable desire of every human being. For that particular reason, interior designing is gaining importance in this modern era of civilization. The walls are one of the necessary components of interior design. Walls can be decorated by various means- photos are an exceptional option among them.

We love to capture our memorable moments in a single frame then make them a permanent memory on the wall. But just hanging the photos on the wall will not always harrow the ultimate beauty of your interior. The internal design of the room must be done accordingly to enhance the hanging beauty of your wall. Here we will discuss 5 such design trends that can make your photos surprisingly alluring to anyone.









Wooden design

Wood is a widely popular material of interior design of all the time from the past times. When you want to give a vintage look to your interior, the wooden planks will come to use perfectly. Now multi-colored woody designs are also available in the market. With the astonishing wooden interior design, your canvas pictures will look like an absolute touch of almighty.

The planks create a natural look in the room which is very soothing for the eyes. Though wood planks are not vastly obtainable due to the ban on cutting full-grown trees, the ligneous interior design is on the peak of popularity. The accurate, engineered design of woody planks is one of the prime causes behind being on trending of it. Mainly 5 to 7 inches wide planks are used in decoration works of internal rooms, but random width planks can also give an extraordinary touch to the beauty of your photos.

Classic seating arrangements

In your drawing or dining rooms, there must be a good arrangement for seating. All the guests visiting your place will be allowed to experience these rooms initially. So the decorations of these specific rooms should be taken care of. Seating mediums may be sofas or single chairs- whatever it is, and it should bear an ethnic look so that the canvases on your walls really get extra exposure.

An interior designer work on a particular room, keeping the aspect of photos in mind- the decoration of the room should match with the theme of the photos. Generally, a large sofa makes the appearance of a drawing-room visually appealing, and also the swung photos become adorable to enjoy. Thus settling arrangements are becoming very trendy these days as it is convenient to redesign your interior.

Wall design and color

The pattern or design and color of your room walls are a controlling factor while designing the interior of your place with respect to the photos. Normally the photos will be swung on the wall, so the background of the pictures will be held by the wall itself. Thus it should be designed after a lot of observation. The interior planners check on the likeness of the wall pattern and photos multiple times.

Nowadays the trend is to paint the background walls with darker shades. It creates a fantastic impact on the clicks. The bold colors with similar patterns expose its ideal beauty under the appropriate light of the room. You may also try some unusual depictions on your wall, which will create an abstract impression on the mind of the viewer. Red background with a heart pattern will be perfect for the memories of a couple, whereas it will be better to paint the wall with blue when the wall carries your childhood recollections.

Floor finish

The floor is also a major part of the story of the interior design of your room. If you want to express the true feeling of your heart through the photos, then it is better to get an appealing floor mosaic. The base floor material maybe marble, tiles, or artificial stone- the pattern can be fixed as per your will. Nowadays the black and white zigzag orientation on marble finish is trending on top.

But there are many more designs that can shine to a great extent in your room. You have to which ornamentation is perfect for the particular photos.

The geometric pattern on the floor is gaining popularity in the interior design realm. Many young homeowners are choosing eccentric floor styles. Also, this design can also be seen on the ceilings. So the floor of your room can be decorated according to the type of photos you are deciding to keep in that specific room.

Ethnic furniture

If you are planning to decore your drawing place with some wide framed photos, then some old ethnic furniture accessories will be great to serve that purpose. You can get vintage wooden furniture from any primeval stock keeper or from any auction. The texture of that old wood excellently goes with the exquisiteness of the clicked pictures. For example, arrange a large prime dressing table, then hang some wide frames just opposite to it, the reflection will create an awesome ambiance for sure. This antique design of interiors is a growing trend in this present age.

These are the 5 trending interior decoration ideas that will assist you magnificently to get an adorable photo gallery in your room. So don’t waste time, get an interior work done soon, and preserve your memories in a better way.