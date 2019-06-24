Some Inspirational Craft Ideas To Try Out

words Alexa Wang

Contrary to the popular belief, arts and crafts aren’t only meant for kids. These projects are also suitable for adults and provide countless health benefits, like enhancing coordination and fine motor skills. Arts and crafts can also inspire you to think critically.

However, due to the wide range of arts and crafts activities today, deciding where to begin can get challenging. This is especially true if you haven’t tried out any such activity in the past. The idea of experimenting with arts and crafts might seem fun, but due to lack of ideas about where and how to start, you’ll might end up dismissing the plan.

In this article, we have curated some inspirational craft ideas, to help you get going on the journey to creativity.

Hanging Shelf

Storage is vital for every home. It may get extremely chaotic to live in cluttered place. You need to be organized to live comfortably in your home.

If you currently see yourself running out of storage options at home and are looking ways to deal with it, you need to try out building your own hanging shelf. The craft room organization ideas can also be incorporated in this activity. This project can be accomplished within hours and will only require a piece of wood, macramé cording and a drill.

Graphic String Art

While some adults try the craft projects to be more productive at home, others take this path because they’re interested in decorating their homes. There are countless craft projects today that can be used to decorate different areas of the house.

If you want to spice things up in your space, get some pieces of wood, small nails and colorful yarn to make a graphic string art. Simply position the nails in the wood while forming a design, and wrap the nails using different colors of yarn. You can create words or images in the wood, and then hang the finished project in your bedroom or other areas of your home.

Paper Chain Wall

Paper chains are one of the easiest craft anyone can do. For this project, you just need to connect several strips of paper in hoops using a stapler. Paper chains are usually used for party decorations but will also look good when used as home decors.

Depending on your preferences, you can make a paper chain wall using the same colors of papers or mix and match using different patterns. You can even form an image or words using the colors in your paper chains.

DIY Lavender Soap

Adults usually live a hectic and exhausting lifestyle, which is why they would often make time to recharge and relax. If you share the same sentiment, roll up your sleeves and start making your own lavender soap.

Making a lavender soap is actually very easy as you’ll only need goat’s milk melt, pour base, lavender oil, dried lavender and silicone soap molds. Aside from helping you relax during your bath; these lavender soaps are also gift-worthy and can also be sold to your friends and family.

Floral Butterfly Frame

Hanging pictures on the wall is a common practice among homeowners. Aside from adding more personality to the space, picture frames also allow homeowners to showcase their families and important milestones. However instead of merely using commercially available picture frames, why not make a unique one yourself?

Making several floral butterfly frames can make your pictures more colorful and unique. For this project, you’ll need several faux flowers, inexpensive feather butterflies and a light coat of paint. Paint your picture frame in your preferred color, stick the flowers and butterflies in the corners and you’re good to go!

Yarn Garlands

Yarns are inexpensive and versatile craft supplies as you can make any projects using it. If you currently have several stocks at home, make use of them by making yarn garlands. This is simple and fast craft project as you can complete it within hours.

If you want to make yarn garlands, tie different lengths of yarn in a clear fishing line. This craft project works as an excellent home décor, especially when hung on walls and doorways.

Shell Wreath

Going to the beach is a great stress reliever, but not everyone has the resources to visit it, as often as they’d want to. If you’re looking for ways to create a “beach vibe” in their home, making a shell wreath is a great idea.

To carry out this project, you have to collect different seashells and glue them together to form a wreath. You can retain the original color of the seashells or paint them with another color.

Start Now

Aside from being a great hobby, trying out some crafts will help you become more productive at home and earn more money. These projects can also provide a platform to bond with your family, especially with your children. So, decide which crafts you’re interested in making, and get the art supplies from the arts store. Happy crafting!