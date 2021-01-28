Outdoor Overhaul: 5 Ways to Reinvent Your Backyard Space

words Alexa Wang

As a homeowner, you want to make sure that you get the very most out of your home’s backyard space. It’s important to create a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing so that you and your family and friends can enjoy your outdoor area to the fullest. With a little creative planning, you can create the perfect oasis tailored to your needs at home in your backyard.

When you are reinventing your backyard space, you need to consider how you intend to use it going forward. Will you be entertaining? Do you need room for the kids to play? Are you planning on cooking? Is a vegetable patch appealing? Taking the time to consider how you will use your newly redesigned outdoor space will help to give you guidance throughout the process to help you achieve the backyard of your dreams.

Let’s take a look at five ways that you can reinvent your backyard to make it more appealing and inviting for your guests.

Create Some Shade

On those sunny days, you will need a little respite from the sun. Whether you choose to install outdoor blinds for a sleek, modern finish or erect a gazebo to take shelter under, choosing the right shading solution can help to breathe new life into your outdoor space. Creating a shaded area will allow you and your family and friends to hang out all day long, taking breaks from the sunshine as required.

Install A Deck

If your backyard doesn’t already have a deck, then now is the time to install one. Decking comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes so be sure to spend some time deciding on a design that fits your backyard aesthetic. Installing a deck creates a focal point in your backyard, offering you a versatile area that you can use to play with the kids, hang out with friends, host barbecues and do just about anything else that you like.

Add Some Gr-eenery

To truly transform your backyard and bring it to life, you need to add some plants, flowers and trees. Taking care of your garden can be a lot of work but when it flourishes, you will be thankful for your efforts. There’s nothing quite like sitting back with a cold drink in hand and admiring your vibrant garden on a beautiful summer evening. Get the entire family involved and turn your newfound passion into a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy together.

Do Some Painting

Many backyards have exposed walls that can really bring down the overall look and feel of your space. While you could erect fencing to hide the walls or grow climbing plants, the first option is expensive and the second takes too long. Painting your walls and any garden furniture bright bold colours can be a great way of adding some much-needed life to your backyard space. Bold blues and reds are a great choice but don’t be afraid to experiment to find a style you like.

Consider Your Lighting

Outdoor lighting can be used in a number of ways to create the right atmosphere in your backyard. Whether you opt for spotlighting in your garden, string lights over your decking, soft background lighting or disco lights, there is no shortage of lighting solutions to choose from. Shop around to find the right lighting for your space and create the perfect ambience for you and your family and friends to enjoy.

Create Your Perfect Backyard Haven

Before you begin work on your backyard renovations, be sure to consider what you want from your newly designed space. Think about what features you might like to include and seek inspiration online and in homeowner’s magazines. With a solid plan in place, you can begin work on creating your perfect backyard haven and enjoy watching your vision come to life.