7 ways to improve your self-improvement

words Al Woods

We all want to do better, but sometimes it can be tough to find a place to start. Whether you’re looking to do better at work or you want to spend more time with your mates, finding the time to fit self-improvement into your schedule isn’t easy. Here are seven things we think are worth doing every single day.

Don’t lie

Don’t worry – we’ve all been there. Whether you’re telling fibs about your phone dying or pretending you’ve watched a film your mates at work are chatting about, we all have a tendency to tell lies. A great way to self-improve is counting the number of times you lie each day. This will make you more aware of your tendency for fibbing and help you try and cut it out in the future.

Write

Free-writing or journaling can have massive mental health benefits and help you organise and sort out your thoughts. If you’ve got something stressing you out, grab a pen, some paper and start writing for five minutes straight. Don’t worry – you don’t have to be the next F. Scott Fitzgerald. The quality of the writing is irrelevant as long as you feel better afterwards. You can try writing for longer than five minutes too – try jotting down for longer each day if you can feel it helping you.

Get more sleep

We all know how important sleep can be, but too many of us still avoid. If you’re not getting your forty winks, sleep deprivation can have an effect on your immune system, capability for learning and decision making. If you want to give yourself a boost, sleeping for between 7-9 hours every night will drastically improve how you feel physically and mentally.

Meditation

It’s no secret that meditation has some pretty negative connotations. From baggy trousers to star signs, plenty of people get put off by the thought of meditation. However, meditation can have an amazing impact on your daily life and mental wellbeing. Think of it as an exercise for your brain – the more you do it, the happier your mind will be. Spend 15 minutes every day closing your eyes, staying still and focusing on your breathing. It might take a bit of time to get the hang of, but when you do meditation can be a godsend.

Nature walks

If you’re stuck in an office all day, getting out in nature can be the perfect tonic to those long, dreary days. A daily walk in nature for half an hour has been shown to improve memory, creativity and happiness, while also boosting creativity. With all those unique benefits, there’s never been a better excuse to get into the Great Outdoors. Remember – you don’t need to be Bear Grylls to enjoy the fresh air.

Exercise

There’s no doubt that exercise is the key to a happy life. If you’ve tried joining your local gym or yoga class without success, it might be time to get started again. Even if you’re not heading to the gym, there are still small life changes you can make to improve your exercise routine. Instead of jumping on the train, why not cycle to work? Rather than slouching down in front of the TV, why not do some star jumps?

Look after your hair

So – there you have it, seven ways to get back on the self-improvement road. Even if you have the busiest schedule, you’ll be thanking yourself for making these small changes in your life.