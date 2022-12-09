Into The Woods Christmas Experience at Castle Howard

words Claire Lomax

We’d been to Castle Howard twice before but had messed up the timings and missed visiting the main house itself. We then discovered they were producing an Into The Woods Christmas experience that would transform the grand rooms into magical forests and faraway kingdoms. The production was created by Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design and The Projection Studio who created the sell-out successful Christmas in Narnia experience last year.

We thought this would be a fantastic way to see the main house for the first time and we were proved right. The design of the house is incredible in itself and lends itself so well to being transformed in such a way. There’s lots of bare stone, marble, dark mysterious hallways, grander rooms and a magnificent main hallway. In the alcoves are Roman and Greek statues and Victorian recreations. The house itself becomes part of the experience.

These grand rooms are transformed so that you’re transported into magical woods and faraway lands. Layered onto this are sounds and projections that bring the fairy tales to life. You will find yourself attending the mad hatter’s tea party and then stumble into Cinderella’s ball complete with magical carriage. Pause for a dance amongst the guests as you glide between the ballrooms.

We were lucky as our kids had an inset day and so it was quieter than usual. We also went later in the day as well which turned out to add to the magic of the experience. As dusk dawned the projections and the lighting took on an otherworldly character.

If you’re lucky you might get to see the great man himself as Father Christmas is due to be making visits throughout December. The lane between the house and the entrance building is lined with Christmas trees which were lit up as we were leaving. A nice final touch for our visit.

You can combine your visit with a walk to the lake and enjoy the adventure playground over the rope bridge. The shops back at the entrance sell some amazing treats perfect for the indulgence of the Christmas season. All in all it’s a great place for a magical yuletide experience.

To find out more visit the Castle Howard website