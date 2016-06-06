Live Like Summer Never Ends with Grey Goose

It’s all going on for Grey Goose at Harvey Nichols; and it’s all very French Riviera in both the fashion and taste departments!

First up, following a secret DJ set at the Grey Goose “Live Like Summer Never Ends” terrace earlier this month, Table Manner’s podcaster, Jessie Ware, has shared some secret gourmet delights in the shape of canapés and cocktails.

Jessie’s Paris to Pampelonne cocktail is set to kick the party off with its French Riviera St Tropez flavours. The cocktail mixes Grey Goose vodka with St Germain, olive oil and lemon juice. The gourmet accompaniment is a Summer Crab Canape; light and full of flavours with a delicate chilli kick.

Looking amazing and tasting delicious, this is where the Harvey Nichols link begins with the cocktail being served at the retailer’s bars throughout the summer. The perfect way to start off your summer party.

On top of that, you have another chilled chance to get your hands on an exclusive Grey Goose special before summer turns to autumn. Collaborating with French fashion label, Maison Labiche, this takes the form of a special limited edition Riviera bottle of the exclusive vodka along with a capsule collection of must have travel and clothing items. The collaboration is inspired by trips taken by Maison Labiche co-founders, Jean-Baptiste Richard and Marie Welté, to the Côte d’Azur and Pampelonne beach in the French Riviera. It recognises moments of everyday celebration – from brunch on the terrace to sundowners on the balcony – to remind us that summer is for living in the moment. And when you purchase one of the special bottles, you will receive a gift from Grey Goose of a specially designed shirt or towel perfect for summer holidays and beyond.





It’s well worth a flutter on this one – we’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on one of the pairings and the towel is big and lush in cool blue and white stripes. Very French!