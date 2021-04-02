How to Live a Much More Sustainable Lifestyle

words Al Woods

People are now starting to come to terms with the idea that being sustainable is a good thing. The changes you make now will go on to protect the Earth for generations to come. Everything that you do in your day to day life will have a huge impact on the planet, so it’s vital that you keep this in mind if possible.

Of course, if you’re like a lot of people, then you may think that riding a bike everywhere or consuming less meat is the way to go, but this isn’t required. In fact, there are other ways that you can save the planet without having to worry about making serious changes that impact your lifestyle.

Save Energy

If you use less energy, then this will help you to reduce your carbon emissions. At the end of the day, there really are a number of ways that you can save energy at home as well. It may be that you turn off any standby appliances or that you turn your heating down by a few degrees. Hanging your clothes outside to dry is also a good way for you to save energy as opposed to using a drier.

Source: Pexels (CC0 License)

Eat Less Meat

The production of meat truly is one of the biggest contributors when it comes to climate change. It also contributes to the pollution of landscapes and waterways too. If you can eat less meat, then you will be able to help the environment, and you may also be able to reduce the impact that the meat industry has on the earth in general. If you want to try and help the environment, then you can easily try and just cut out meat once per week. Having a vegetarian day or a vegan day will help you quite a lot, and you may even find that you can do your bit without having to overhaul your eating habits. If you can get the whole family involved, then this is even better.

Using Reusable Alternatives

Single-use products, especially plastic ones, really do tend to end up in landfills. They also end up in the ocean as well. This causes a great deal of harm to the environment, and it can also work against your mission to help the environment as well. If you want to prevent this, then you need to try and make sure that you use reusable alternatives or eco-friendly alternatives if possible. If you want, you can even buy wood iPhone cases, zero waste!

Go Paperless

If you want to avoid wasting paper, then you may want to choose to receive letters via email. You will also want to print off documents only if it is required. Of course, you could ask shops to email your receipt to you instead of printing it off as well if you want. Things like this could help you to do your bit for the environment more than you realise, so make sure that you keep that in mind.

Use Renewable Energy

If possible, you have to make sure that you power your entire home with renewable energy. This will help you to reduce the amount of carbon emissions you have in general. If you can replace your petrol engine with diesel, or if you can even go for an electric one, then this will help you out even more. It will also mean that you don’t pay as much in fuel over time. Even though electric cars are expensive to purchase, the running costs are far lower, so you’ll really be making an investment for the future.

Recycle

You have to make sure that you are recycling properly. This will involve you putting your rubbish in the right bins if possible. It’s also very helpful for you to reuse any products if possible. Upcycling is now a huge thing, and you’d be surprised at how much you could repurpose your items without having to throw them away.

Grow your Own Vegetables

If you can grow your own vegetables or fruit, then this will help you to ensure that you are not using pesticides. This will contribute to air and water pollution, so you have to make sure that you do everything you can to limit this. Growing your own vegetables can be very satisfying, not to mention that you can also produce your own compost. If you do this, then you will soon find that you can limit the amount of waste that you produce.

Donate

If you do not use a piece of clothing, then try and give it to a charity. You never know, there may be someone who can make use of it. If you can do this, then you will soon find that you can reduce waste far more than you realise. If you want to donate to a worthy cause, then this will also help people in your local area as well, so make sure that you keep that in mind if at all possible.

Save Water

You can save a lot of water in and around your home with ease if you are willing to make a few changes. You could install a water butt if you want to catch rain, and you can also install a low-flow showerhead. This will have a huge impact on the amount of water that you consume, and you may even find that you are able to save money on your energy bills too.

Buy Fairtrade Products

When a product is Fairtrade, it means that it has essentially been created by a company that are committed to sustainable products. You have to make sure that you keep an eye out for the Fairtrade mark, and you also need to check the packaging to see if it is sustainably sourced. If you can do this, then you will soon find that you are able to do your part for the environment while also cutting down on packaging too.

Drive Less

Walking or riding your bike to a destination as opposed to driving is always better for the environment. It’s also better for your health too. At the end of the day, using public transport is another way for you to help to reduce your greenhouse emissions. If you can’t walk to work, then you may not think that you can improve your impact on the environment, but that’s not the case at all. In fact, if other people are in the same situation as you, then it may be possible for you to do a carpool. When you carpool, you will be able to help other people out while also doing your bit to put less cars on the road.

Don’t Waste Food

If you have any leftovers, then make sure that you do not throw them away. You need to save them for your lunch or even for the next day. This will help you to free up time in the day, and it will also mean that you are producing less waste. If you know that your food has gone off, then, again, don’t throw it away. In fact, you can use it to create compost in your garden if you want.

Wear Clothing that is Sustainable

The fashion business creates a lot of pollution. If you want to do your bit to help the planet, then it’s possible for you to get your clothes from charity shops. You can also buy sustainable clothing from outlets as well. This is a fantastic way for you to try and boost the impact that you have on the environment, so make sure that you keep that in mind.

Use Eco-Friendly Products

You need to take note that some cleaning products contain chemicals that are very harmful to the environment. If you can do your bit to commit to using green or energy-efficient cleaning products, then you can easily do your bit to try and stop chemicals like this from leaching into the environment. You can also reduce the impact that you have on the world in general.

Think Twice

Reduce, reuse, recycle. This may sound retro, but it’s just as important now as it ever were. Every product that you buy will have its own environmental footprint. Whether it’s the pollution that was created when the product was made or even the packaging that will ultimately end up in a landfill. Before you buy, you need to ask yourself if you truly need it. If you do, then you may want to buy gently used products over buying brand-new ones. If you can do this, then you will soon find that your impact on the environment is lessened.

Look out for the Energy Star

Whenever you buy a new appliance or anything for that matter, it’s helpful for you to look out for the green energy star. If you can do this, then you know that your purchase will come with environmental benefits, and this can really work in your favour. If you are not quite sure how to make sure that your purchase is the best that it can be, then it is a good idea to do your research so you can make sure that you are not going to be missing out.