Mobile Proxies: All You Need to Know

You’ve probably heard about proxies as they are used quite commonly for both personal and business purposes. But what about mobile proxies? The first idea is that it’s a type of proxies for mobile devices and, yes, that’s correct. Still, it’s very far from a comprehensive explanation of the technology. Below are all the facts you need to know about mobile proxies and learn what to use them for.

What’s a Mobile Proxy?

Similar to proxies on computers, mobile proxies are used to disguise your device’s actual IP address to let you bypass regional network limitations. A mobile proxy is a unique IP address that makes your device and traffic invisible in your country of residence by displaying your device as a part of another country’s network. For example, if you are based in the US, you can enable a Japan proxy service to access restricted Japanese websites or simply hide your actual IP.

What You May Need a Proxy For

There are three main uses for mobile proxies:

Avoiding CAPTCHA – if you connect to the Internet from your mobile device using a 3G or 4G network, you receive a new IP address every time. Once your session is finished, your IP address is automatically passed to a new user. Because of this, you may frequently receive an IP address that is marked as suspicious by Google due to previous users’ activities. Using a mobile proxy, you can stick to a single IP address that doesn’t change when you turn your proxy on and off. It means that your address will always be clean and disable any CAPTCHA request from search engines. Managing multiple social media accounts – most social media managers use multiple accounts for various marketing purposes or simply to work with several customers. It’s too expensive to use separate devices for each account, so the chances a social media network notices multi-account activities from a single device are pretty high. If this happens, your accounts may receive a strike or even get blocked forever. That’s where a mobile proxy comes in handy. It lets you connect to a specific country for each of your client’s accounts to avoid any suspicions. You need to assign a constant country for each account to log in with the same address every time and remove any visible connections between the accounts. Additionally, you can use a mobile proxy to check out if your social media ads are targeted properly. Log in from the country where you launch an ad campaign to see if it’s displayed in the regional feed or not. Bypassing regional website limitations – when you browse the web for business or personal purposes, you may encounter blocked websites. A proxy lets you simply change your IP address and bypass any regional limitations for websites or even specific pieces of content on websites like YouTube, Spotify, and others. That’s very useful when you need to access specific services from abroad or log into corporate networks from unusual locations.

Take Advantage

The use of mobile devices is surging every year as they have become almost as versatile as computers but offer significantly higher mobility. This means only one thing – you need to master the technology to stay ahead of your business competitors or at least to guarantee your own comfort online.