How to pick the perfect gift for the man in your life

words Alexa Wang

Some men are notoriously difficult to buy for. Which means purchasing gifts for a special man in your life can be tricky. If you’ve spent previous birthdays trawling the internet for hours on end, pouring your heart and soul into the gift-buying process, and still falling short – this guide is for you.

If you want to nail your gift-giving this year, keep reading.

How to pick a gift:

Consider his interests

Rather than buying a generic gift you think he’ll love, stop and ponder before you head to the gift section in the shops.

Before you dive in, try to think about what he enjoys. If he’s one of the UK’s 6.5 million keen cyclists, why not buy him something for his bike or cycling wear?

If he’s not one for hobbies, what about something that can bring you together? For example, you might be able to taste the food and drink from his favourite TV show. If budgets are tight due to the cost-of-living crisis, you could even surprise him by making recipes from his favourite film (Augustus Gloop’s chocolate cake, anyone?).

Buy him something he’d never buy

Sometimes there are things you’d love but wouldn’t buy yourself. So, why not treat the lucky man in your life to something extra special?

To find a present with the wow factor, take note of the things he looks at and admires but never buys. Rather than another pair of socks, investing in something like a Tag Heuer watch will be a constant reminder of you whenever he gazes down at his wrist.

Pick an experience

Some men aren’t materialistic. And that’s fine!

That’s where experiences come in.

Whether he’s always wanted to do a skydive, take a cooking class with his favourite chef, or would love nothing more than to brew his own beer, experiences will be remembered for years to come. Not to mention they provide a great bonding opportunity.

Think of their needs

Sometimes the best gifts aren’t the exciting ones. They’re just the things we need.

If the man in your life is a practical person, then you can’t go wrong with a useful gift. Although it might not seem overly exciting, a practical gift will help your man save money, which he’s bound to appreciate.

Final thoughts…

If you find yourself getting worked up at the thought of gift-giving, you’re not alone. But the good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way! By looking for gifts centred around one of the four principles mentioned above, you’re sure to hit the nail on the head year after year.

So now all that’s left to do is hit the shops with confidence.