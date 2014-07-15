Prepare these things before your educational trip

words Al Woods

Educational trips are a great way to include practical learning in your students’ lives. It provides them with valuable lessons and experiences that the theoretical curriculum cannot. An Educational Trip is an excellent method for children to explore nature, see new things, engage with their peers and teachers in an open environment outside the school. Such a trip enables students to learn as they have fun.

However, planning and preparing for an educational trip can be quite stressful for teachers and school administration. Preparing for an educational trip requires a great deal of time, thought and effort. It is of major importance that the safety and security of all students and the staff going on a trip are ensured. If you are going to a museum, zoo or any public place you should inform their management beforehand. If you are a teacher or a principal looking to plan out a perfect educational trip, here are a few tips to help you prepare.

Plan Ahead

The key to any successful trip is extensive planning. Schedule everything. You can make detailed programs to be handed out to students and their parents. This will help students know what to expect while parents can rest peacefully knowing where their children are at all times. In order to prevent any disturbances during your trip, you should start planning as soon as possible. This will ensure that everything runs smoothly and you will not have to face any issues at all. Make sure that you have gathered all the information. This includes anything from a student’s medical condition and allergies to deciding chaperones and destinations.

Brief Children and Parents

Students and their parents should be given proper instructions. They should be aware of how they are expected to behave. Parents should be asked to sign permission slips with details of the trip. Moreover, students can be given clear directives to pack essentials like toiletries and clothes for an overnight trip. Students should be informed about certain important values and measures. They should know to stay with the rest of the group and not wander away. They should be aware of the dangers of talking to strangers as well as the significance of following the instructions they are given.

Chaperons

Any school trip requires appropriate chaperones to be assigned. A chaperone will keep students in order and ensure that all other arrangements are organized. You can assign any parent, teacher or volunteer to be a chaperone. It is also vital that all your chaperones are trustworthy, reliable, mature adults that can be depended on. They should be aware of all the schedules, programs and arrangements.

Travel Companies

One way to get rid of all the detailed planning and making arrangements can be to seek outside help like a travel company. You can take advantage of the professional services from a school travel company to get rid of all your stress and anxiety and let them do all the paperwork and make all the arrangements. Such a company provides you with everything you need on a trip as well as guarantee the safety of the children. From booking hotels to providing meals they will take care of everything.

First-Aid Kits

Perhaps one of the most important things to be prepared before an educational trip is a first aid kit. While you will probably never need it, it is better to be safe than sorry. Life is full of uncertainties. This is why you must be equipped with all the tools that can help you out in different situations.

Set Rules

There should be a relevant set in place for all kinds of situations. Firstly, no student should be allowed to come on board without a permission slip. Secondly, students should be asked to turn off their devices and leave their valuables at home. When the rules are being properly observed, safety and security are ensured. Rules assist the organization and smooth operation. Also, students should know that they need to be punctual at all times.

Educational trips come with a number of benefits. Not only do students acquire new experiences and a sense of adventure, but they also learn new values and morals. They can get an opportunity to observe different cultures and see life from a different perspective. Moreover, parents naturally always worry about their kids. It is important that you reassure these parents about the safety and well-being of their children. This will help parents send their children on a trip without any stress. Stay connected to the school while you are on the trip. The administration should be aware of your whereabouts. Making these preparations will allow you to enjoy the trips with your students.

