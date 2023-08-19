Questions to Ask Your Dental Implant Dentist: Dr. Dennis Norkiewicz, DDS

words Al Woods

We all desire a perfect smile, but everyone is blessed with a complete set of pearly whites that dazzle and delight people when they see you beaming. Fortunately, advances in medicine have allowed even those who are self-conscious about their smiles to be able to smile broadly and confidently. While dental implants can give you the beautiful smile you have always wanted, most people still find the idea of getting this procedure rife with unknowns, often enough to make them unable to take the plunge. This post will take a look at some of the most common questions you’ve always wanted to ask a dental implant dentist, hopefully allowing you to come away reassured that this might very well be the treatment you’ve been searching for all along.

How Much Do They Cost?

As with any medical process, the answer is typically unsatisfying: “It depends.” Nonetheless, most people considering the option will usually ask how much do full mouth dental implants cost and if they are able to afford them. Because the operation involves several steps (tooth removal, bone grafting, dental implantation, etc.), the expenses might exceed what you might anticipate. However, as already stated, it depends on whether you’re opting for 4-6 implants or a complete replacement set. Regarding the former, it can cost just under $25,000.

Regarding the latter, you are looking at more like $100,000. While this might sound cost-prohibitive for some, you should check if your insurance covers the cost. Moreover, many dental practices will offer some form of payment plan you might be able to take advantage of.

How Long Does The Procedure Take?

Unfortunately, this is another answer that involves the inevitable “it varies.” If you opt for a partial set of implants, the entire procedure will most likely come at well under six months. If you want a brand new set of teeth, you are probably looking at double that time for two sets of arches.

Will It Be Painful?

There is no way to beat about the bush here; having dental implants installed can be painful, as is the case with many forms of dental work. Even though the procedure itself would be painless under anesthetic and in the hands of a skilled dentist, the healing process can be uncomfortable. Nevertheless, in most cases, over-the-counter pain medication will suffice in dampening any discomfort you might experience as your body adjusts to the operation.

What Kind Of Aftercare Is Necessary?

Surprisingly, recovery times aren’t as long as one might expect for such a full-on procedure. According to Dr. Norkiewicz, your soft tissues will heal in a couple of weeks. Additionally, you can begin eating solid foods again with little to no discomfort after a few days. However, make no mistake; you should go into the process understanding that this is an intense operation that involves several visits and a fantastic aftercare routine. Your dentist will discuss everything with you before you make a choice to ensure you are comfortable going ahead, but in almost all cases, those who have opted for implants have been happy to have done so.

Dental implants are not something to be taken lightly. Nonetheless, if you are looking for a radiant smile for either aesthetic or structural reasons, implants can utterly change your life for the better.