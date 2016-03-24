Replicating the top celebrity wedding items

words Alexa Wang

Whether it’s the ring, the dress, or even the bouquet, we are obsessed with celebrity weddings. Many of us pour over the details and retailers have taken note.

A number of wedding vendors have been creating replicas of our favourite items at a more budget-friendly price tag, whilst not compromising on the quality of the original. Here, bespoke engagement ring retailer Angelic Diamonds take a look at the best celebrity wedding replica items on the market.







Diamonds are a girl’s best friend: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A royal wedding is a huge event, and the press love to pour over every little detail. So, when the glimmer from The Duchess of Sussex’s earrings worn on her wedding day last year caught the attention of onlookers, brands were quick to the mark in creating their own replicas. The simplistic style of the Cartier 18-karat white gold diamonds stole the show, adding to the timeless appeal of her elegant fitted gown. Meghan looked nothing short of ethereal on her big day, as the world watched and admired her poise. While the original price tag of the earrings sits at a hefty $16,500 (£13,500), TamarandTayla, a seller on the quirky online store Etsy designed some perfect dupes which retail for £20. So, you can bring a bit of sparkle fit for a princess to your big day!

A flawless glow: Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman

Everyone wants to look flawless on their wedding day. Celebrities are bound to have a whole host of products at their disposal, but there are plenty of high street beauty brands to scout out ahead of your big day, ensuring that you nail that wedding glow! Whitney Port is famed for her girl next door style beauty, and when she wed husband Tim Rosenman in 2015 she looked ethereal. Her make-up artist Phoebe Organ revealed one of the secrets to achieving her look, and it is a must-have for brides! She praised the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer for keeping Whitney looking flawless all day long — from the aisle to the dancefloor. For a budget friendly alternative, opt for the NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand or Maybelline FIT ME! Concealer, to keep you looking radiant long into the evening reception!

A ring fit for a Queen-B: Beyonce and Jay Z

Known for producing unique jewellery designs for celebrities, Lorraine Schwartz has created many beautiful pieces. She’s a coveted favourite for many famous names including Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, and Kim Kardashian. In 2007, the American rapper known as Jay Z (Shawn Carter) ‘put a ring on it’ and Beyonce Knowles could no longer raise her hand to ‘single ladies’, with one of Schwartz exclusive engagement rings. Jay-Z opted for an 18-karat platinum ring with a price tag of $5 million. If you’re looking to replicate the allure of Beyonce’s Schwartz sparkle, then look for emerald cut diamond engagement rings to capture the same stunning gleam.

In full bloom: Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West

Flower walls have been prominent on Instagram ever since Kim and Kanye wed. The 20ft display provided the backdrop for the couple during their exchange of vows. Of course, it featured in many subsequent social media posts. The trend swept across events rapidly, and now many businesses offer a hire service for their own flower walls and arrangements. Whether you opt for a wall, or if you’d prefer to add some hanging bouquets to your venue, adding nature to your wedding day can bring truly surreal vibe to your wedding. Ellie Goulding is the latest celebrity to make a floral statement at her wedding held in York Minster, creating an arch arrangement of hydrangeas. If you want to capture the beauty of hydrangeas on a budget, consider gysophilia or carnations, both will make for stunning bouquets and centrepieces.

Topsy-turvy cake: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kayley Cuoco and Ryan Sweetings wedding cake was a unique upside-down creation. It’s a bold design, especially if you’re anticipating any small children running around at your wedding reception. But it was a unique touch which offered something a bit different! The pièce de résistance was the chandelier that sat on the top tier of the cake. The spectacular creation was crafted by The Butter End Cakery. Make your wedding cake worthy of the A-listers with suspended tiers that can wrap around each layer and make your cake an instant Insta-success!