Secrets to Beautiful Skin That Actually Work

words Alexa Wang

People aspire to have beautiful, smooth and clear skin. But that is not always possible because there are circumstances, a few of which you cannot fully control, which prevents you from having skin as young, soft and supple as a baby’s.

Natural glow is one of the major signs of healthy skin. That glow diminishes when you continuously lack sleep, suffer from stress, and eat unhealthy food. Ageing is also another factor.

According to dermatology experts, if your skin has lost its radiance, there are ways to transform your skin from looking tired and dull to glowing and luminous.

Skincare tips

Observe regular cleansing. Ensure that you remove pollution particles, oil and dirt that can clog your pores by cleansing regularly. Use a gentle face cleanser to wash your face morning and night. Massage the cleanser all over your face and neck with your fingers using circular motions.

Ensure that you remove pollution particles, oil and dirt that can clog your pores by cleansing regularly. Use a gentle face cleanser to wash your face morning and night. Massage the cleanser all over your face and neck with your fingers using circular motions. Exfoliate. Brighten your skin and bring back its glow through exfoliation. The process removes the dead skin cells from your skin’s outer layer, leaving its surface clearer and smoother. You can use a physical exfoliant such as a face scrub two or three times a week. If you are using a chemical exfoliant, you can use it three times a week if you have normal and oily skin. Use it once a week if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Do not forget to use a skin moisturiser if you exfoliate and protect your skin with a high-SPF sunscreen. Do not allow your skin to be exposed to sunlight directly because you are likely to develop dark spots.

Choose products with skin brightening ingredients. When buying topical skincare treatment products like moisturisers and serums, check for ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide or vitamin B3. These ingredients brighten and even out your skin tone. Vitamin C is an antioxidant, while vitamin B3 lightens dark spots on your skin by slowing down pigment production. Apply this type of product daily.

When buying topical skincare treatment products like moisturisers and serums, check for ingredients such as vitamin C, niacinamide or vitamin B3. These ingredients brighten and even out your skin tone. Vitamin C is an antioxidant, while vitamin B3 lightens dark spots on your skin by slowing down pigment production. Apply this type of product daily. Hydrate your skin. Dehydrated skin looks dull and makes the wrinkles show up more prominently. Use a topical moisturiser morning and evening to hydrate your skin. Dermatologists recommend using face creams or lotions instead of serums and oils because they are more hydrating. Face lotions and creams are emulsions, blending water and oil components that bring the hydrating ingredients to the top layers of your skin, allowing it to hold moisture.

Dehydrated skin looks dull and makes the wrinkles show up more prominently. Use a topical moisturiser morning and evening to hydrate your skin. Dermatologists recommend using face creams or lotions instead of serums and oils because they are more hydrating. Face lotions and creams are emulsions, blending water and oil components that bring the hydrating ingredients to the top layers of your skin, allowing it to hold moisture. Consume food rich in antioxidants. Eat plenty of food rich in polyphenols, like walnuts, pecans, berries and grapes. They are rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and protect your skin cells from hyperpigmentation due to UV damage. Make sure that you incorporate these antioxidant-rich foods in your daily meals.

Eat plenty of food rich in polyphenols, like walnuts, pecans, berries and grapes. They are rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and protect your skin cells from hyperpigmentation due to UV damage. Make sure that you incorporate these antioxidant-rich foods in your daily meals. Visit a dermatologist. Sometimes natural methods of cleansing, moisturising and hydrating the skin are not enough. There are times when skin issues need technological intervention, such as laser treatment. If you need professional help, check out this laser clinic in Surrey so you can get help regarding skin conditions such as melasma, skin hyperpigmentation or acne scars. Lasers such as broadband light and intense pulsed light are very effective for most skin problems.

It is important to consult with a certified dermatologist when you seek cosmetic therapies to ensure that you will get the right type of treatment.

Image: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-s-face-3373716/