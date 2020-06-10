Effective Tips for Staying Healthy During Quarantine

words Al Woods

The day the coronavirus outbreak made headlines, everyone woke up to a world different from the one they once knew.

This new and unfamiliar world was one of businesses shutting down, people working from home, others losing their jobs, favorite hangout spots being closed, quarantines and lockdowns being enforced, everyone wearing masks if and when they are allowed outdoors, social distancing from others, and constantly washing our hands. This isn’t a world anyone would sign up for. When it comes to the age of COVID-19, we can only do what healthcare professionals suggest to not contract the virus.

To top it all off, we also have had to learn new ways of staying healthy in a situation we never experienced before. Try using some of these tips to maintain good health during these trying times.

Get Moving

No matter what your age or your fitness level is, it’s imperative to keep your body moving. You might not be able to carry out your normal workout routine, but there are dozens of other routines you can do. The internet is filled with videos of short exercise drills that you can do right at home with no equipment needed.

A quick search will come up with dozens of online exercises you can do at home, even if you live in a tiny apartment. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that you do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercises per week for healthy adults.

Mindful Eating

We get that being at home most of the time can get absurdly boring for most people. That boredom can lead you to take one too many trips to the fridge, even if you’re not hungry. It’s not uncommon to eat because you have nothing else to do. Boredom eating is like emotional eating. You’re not eating because you’re hungry, you’re eating to block out some uncomfortable emotion.

Be mindful of what you eat and why you’re eating it. Consider replacing some unhealthy snacks with healthy alternatives instead. One great suggestion from BestHealth.org is to couple exercise with a weight loss program. There are many weight loss programs out there, so you can find the best-ranked ones and get a good idea of how they work before you sign up for one. The best weight loss programs should show you results in a few weeks, have a holistic approach towards weight loss, present you with an impressive track record, and, of course, provide meals with nutritional value.

It’s easier to keep track of what you eat when you sit down instead of eating on the go, so avoid eating straight from the box or bag and serve food on small plates. Also, chew food 30 times before you swallow.

Stay Hydrated

Virus or no virus, one of the best things you can do for your body is to keep it hydrated. The amount of water you need depends on your age, gender, weight, height, and physical activity level. Living in a hotter climate usually means you need more water intake.

Roughly, females aging between 14 years and older need around 1.6 liters of daily water intake, while males, 14 and older, should drink around 2 liters. To kick it up a notch and keep up with the recommended intake, you can add lemon wedges, cucumber, or mint to your water.

Lay off the Alcohol

It wouldn’t be surprising if stress drinking has risen, since alcohol sales rose in March by 55% compared to the same period last year. It’s common that people will turn to alcohol to relieve stressful feelings. While having a drink every once in a while is fine, too much drinking is extremely damaging. Initially, it might help you to calm down and help you sleep, but, over time, excessive drinking can cause you to become even more anxious and disrupt your sleep. Alcohol also leads you to snack on various unhealthy foods and also comes with often high calories leading to weight gain.

You can manage this problem by alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones or dilute drinks. Instead of stocking up your home with drinks, stock it up with better choices. The less alcohol around you with easy accessibility, the less you will drink.

Mental Health

It’s difficult to stay physically healthy without being mentally healthy. Think about what makes you happy and do it during this time. There must be plenty of things you can catch up on that you normally didn’t have time to do. It could be finishing a book or any home project, for instance.

This has been a difficult time for everyone around the world, but regular physical activity coupled with a balanced diet will do wonders for your mood and overall health. Stay away from things that could trigger stress, and remember there are always healthy ways to cope with a stressful situation. COVID-19 is a worldwide problem, but you can find ways to remain healthy and sane during these trying times.