5 Ways to Take Care of Yourself with These Moroccan Beauty Products

words Alexa Wang

Moroccans are well-known for their smart use of natural beauty products to take care of their skin and hair. Morocco isn’t only a tourist destination. It is also a place to go to for their ‘hammam’ treatments that help exfoliating the skin to remove dead cells and to make it look more youthful. If you travel to Morocco, get a deep-cleanse treatment in one of these hammams. You won’t regret it, not even for one moment.

Here are a few of the most popular beauty rituals Moroccans use to ensure their skin and their hair are always in prefect health:

Henna

Many Moroccan women use henna to colour and to nourish their hair. They’ve been doing this for ages, in order to conceal their white hairs. Moreover, these women include henna in their bathing rituals, in order to give their hair a special shine and their skin a soft and silky touch.

Rose Water and Rose Oil

Moroccans make rose oil and water by crushing flower petals and by steaming and distilling them. They use these products as skin cleansers. In addition, rose oil and water work very well as makeup removers and hydration serums. Also, rose water can help acne sufferers improve the condition of their complexion.

Beldi Soap

Beldi soap is made from macerated oils and olive oil and it has a gel-like texture and consistency, ideal for exfoliating the skin with the help of a coarse wash cloth or sponge. Its alkaline nature helps cleansing and moisturizing the skin, leaving it smooth and silky.

Ghassoul Clay

This natural mineral clay comes from the Atlas Mountains. Moroccans use it in many of their hammams. They apply it on their skin and leave it work for about 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Ghassoul clay is rich in phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, silicon and vitamins. It has a moisturizing effect on the skin. It also works as an effective remedy for dry or oily hair, thanks to its sebaceous glands regulating effect.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and E, sterols, linoleic acid, and essential omega-6 fatty acids. Argan trees are native to Morocco, so there’s no wonder argan oil is one of the key ingredients of most Moroccan beauty and skin care products. Locals have been using it for centuries to create highly effective cosmetic products. Argan oil can help moisturizing, nourishing and repairing skin and hair, as well as nails. It’s a staple of Moroccan skincare.

Argan oil cosmetics are not only effective and safe, but they are also easy to use. As argan oil is lightweight, it doesn’t clog the pores and it doesn’t make your hair look greasy. You can even use it overnight as a leave in conditioner. You’ll wake up in the morning to the most beautiful and hydrated hair you’ve ever experienced! Furthermore, argan oil can do wonders in preventing and treating breakage caused by split ends. Your hair would thank you for such an effective yet gentle treatment!