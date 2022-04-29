The best scenic holiday homes for large groups

words Al Woods

It’s never been easier to book a group holiday in the UK, as more and more accommodation is now available for larger numbers — whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday home to host your annual friends’ reunion, or a cosy place to stay for the whole family.

And this doesn’t just apply for rental accommodation, but also if you’re looking for holiday homes for sale! You can find a whole range of different holiday homes to purchase across the UK, both caravans and lodges, that can facilitate large group numbers.

What’s more, these holiday homes can be found in the best, most stunning locations! That’s why we’ve put together our top picks for beautiful places where you can find accommodation to suit all your needs.

Boston, Lincolnshire

When looking for holiday homes in this rural part of the UK, you can expect to find accommodation which offers multiple bedrooms, large living areas, as well as suitably sized hot tubs, where you and your group can relax and enjoy the epic surroundings.

Why not indulge in a luxurious lodge in Lincolnshire, to bring all the glamour to your group getaway, which will go hand-in-hand with the calming countryside around you.

Not only is this one of the best scenic places to stay, but there’s also plenty of group activities you can do. Venture outdoors by foot or bike, to explore the beautiful landscapes, or discover the unique shopping experiences — just a few examples of the things to do in and around Boston.

After an exciting day of activities, you can be happy in the knowledge that you’ll come back to a dreamy holiday home.

Hayle, Cornwall

For the perfect seaside getaway, it doesn’t get much better than the breath-taking Cornish coastline. Guaranteed to be the place to make lifelong memories, this location is great for the whole family, or a bunch of friends, to get together.

Of course, one of the best activities you’re all sure to enjoy, is a trip to the beach — which you’ll find right on your doorstep. For a fun-filled adventure, as a family, take a trip to the award-winning Paradise Park in Hayle. The wildlife sanctuary has over 130 stunning species of animal, and a total of over 1,000 birds.

In terms of holiday homes, there are plenty of properties available in this beautiful part of the country. Whether you’re looking forward to pitching up plenty of tents as a group, or looking for a chalet or caravan to adequately cater for a large number of guests, you can be sure to find amazing accommodation in this idyllic destination.

Bembridge, Isle of Wight

On this special island, you’ll find a great choice of self-catering accommodation, which can range from static caravans to spectacle lodges. Understandably, opting for a self-catering holiday home is ideal for large numbers, as not only can you cook meals to everyone’s taste, but it’s also a pretty budget-friendly option.

But what about the location? It’ll come as no surprise that travelling to a holiday home in the Isle of Wight will mean you get to experience some of the most scenic beaches, famous for their golden sand.

And Bembridge in particular has some stunning landscapes which make the perfect setting for a group walk, and give you the chance to venture up and across the cliff face. Don’t forget to refuel with plenty of ice cream!

These are just a few of the amazing places, where you can find stunning holiday homes for a large group holiday. With an idyllic scenery and accommodation to match, you can be assured you’ll have the best time with your friends or family. And who knows — if you enjoy your experience so much, then you could even consider holiday home ownership.