Top 10 Tips for A Good Night’s Sleep

words Alexa Wang

There are many people that suffer from sleep disorders and episodes of not being able to sleep at night. This can honestly make these people sick. Your body needs rest and sleep so that it can refuel itself and keep itself healthy.

When a person can not sleep at night, it throws off your body’s biological clock. Everyone has been designed to sleep at night and to be awake during the day. When you go against how your body was designed, you are creating problems for yourself. As people get older, this problem seems to get worse. Sometimes people go through this as a temporary thing due to something that has gotten them upset or stressed out. Then there are other people that actually develop a chronic sleep disorder and must seek medical treatment.

Tips to Help You Sleep

1. Wind down before going to bed find something to do that will relax you. Unwind and get your mind in the mindset of going to sleep when you get into your bed.

2. Set your temperature between 65 and 70. Keep the temperature in your room at a comfortable setting. Do not have it too hot or too cold. If the temperature in your room is too hot you will wake up sweating and when it is too cold you will be freezing and buried under the covers not sleeping well either. Make sure you are comfortable

3. Make sure your bedroom is comfortable. Having a clean and uncluttered bedroom, gives you a more peaceful environment. Make sure your bed is made daily so that every night you can crawl into a bed where your blankets and sheets are straight and neat. This will help you to relax and fall asleep easier.

4. Train your mind it is sleep time when you go to bed. Do not crawl into your bed and watch television or play on your phone. This can confuse your body making it think that it is time to wake up. The blue light effect sometimes acts as sunlight to your body.

5. Make your room dark. Do not have lights on in your room at night. This can keep you awake. Close your blinds and curtains, keeping out the streetlights and other lighting from outside.

6. Set a Routine. Pick a time that works for your schedule and make it your bedtime. Go to bed at this same time every night and train your mind that it is time to go to sleep. Wake up at the same time every morning. This will not happen with only doing this a time or two, it will take a bit.

7. Avoid alcohol or caffeine later in the day. Alcohol or caffeine too close to bedtime can also keep you awake. These things can heighten your senses such as the hormones in your body that help to give you energy and keep you going. This can make it harder for you to fall asleep.

8. Get enough rest. Most adults need to be in bed between 7 and 8 hours for their sleep time. This may take time to build up a routine. Children need more sleep than adults do and require a longer sleep time. If you are someone that takes forever to fall asleep, set your sleep routine to a later time until your body starts responding to your routine.

9. Avoid drinking too much liquid including water late at night. Drinking too much even water later at night, can cause you to wake up multiple times during the night for trips to the bathroom. No matter why you wake up it is interrupted sleep, which can make you feel unrested the next day.

10. Make sure you have a comfortable and supportive mattress. Having a mattress that gives you the support and pressure relief that you need, will help to give you a good night’s sleep. When you are getting the proper support, you have more of a tendency to wake up feel refreshed and your body is not stiff and achy.

Purchasing A New Mattress

There are many styles and designs of mattresses out there on the market. Not all of them will work for everyone. Each sleeper will have their own sleep positions and comfort levels. A person with back problems would need a mattress that offers more pressure relief in order to have a more comfortable night’s sleep. This would help them to be more comfortable so that they can fall asleep and wake up not being stiff and achy.

Purple

This mattress has been designed to create a night of comfort to the sleepers. It offers quality pressure relief and support for many sleepers all night long.

Cover – This cover is combined from polyester, viscose and lycra. This material is known to be stretchy so that it will move with you and is breathable, allowing air flow through so that it helps with temperature control.

Comfort – This layer is created with a 2-inch layer of Hyper Elastic Polymer. This is a unique design that is in the shape of a grid. It offers pressure relief where pressure is applied. This grid is wrapped with support around its edges, allowing support to the edge of the mattress.

Transition – This layer is designed from 3.5 inches of a high-density poly foam. This is a denser foam and it offers support for the above layer, keeping it from sinking down too much and keeping the sleeper on top of the mattress. This makes rolling over at night easier on the sleeper.

Base – This layer is a 4-inch layer of high-density poly foam, that adds support and shape to the mattress. This helps to add the firmness to the entire mattress.

This mattress offers medium firmness. This mattress would be a good choice with its pressure relief for back sleepers and combo sleepers. It may not work really well for stomach sleepers or strict side sleepers. This mattress also seems to do a good job of controlling the motion transfer and should work well for people that sleep with a partner.

Nectar

This is a quality foam mattress that offers comfort and support for many sleepers.

Cover – The cover for this mattress is quilted polyester that is combined with a bit of memory foam. This creates a comforting and soft feel as soon as you crawl onto your mattress.

Comfort – This layer is designed with memory foam that has been infused with gel. This create a more supportive and cooling effect to the mattress. This layer offers a slow response to pressure and helps to give support to the hip and shoulder areas of many sleepers.

Transition – This layer is made from a layer of memory foam. This layer has a quicker response to pressure and allows the sleeper to sink deeper into the mattress for more pressure relief.

Base – This layer is made from a high-density poly foam, creating a density that gives support to the softer upper layers. This layer also gives support and shape to this mattress.

This mattress offers a medium firmness but appears to be on the softer side. It would be a great choice for side sleepers and some combo sleepers. It shows good control of motion transfer so would also be a good choice for people that sleep with a partner, pet, or child.

Helix Sunset

The Helix is a quality hybrid mattress that offers foam and coil for support. All Helix mattresses have the brands special memory foam and have support all the way to the edges to allow for more sleeping space. All are made in the United States and offer a 10-year warranty. They also offer a 100-night free trial and financing.

Comfort – The comfort layer of this mattress offers a quality layer of the brand’s special memory foam. It offers a slow response to pressure, creating quality pressure relief for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Transition – The transition layer is made from Dynamic Foam which offers a similar feel to Latex. This helps to give the bounce and support to this mattress. This is a firmer foam, so it will support the layers above it.

This mattress offers the pocketed coils and is overall designed with a cooling ability to help with temperature control. It offers a medium firmness and has a soft feel. It offers a high-quality motion transfer control so would be a great choice for couples. This would be a great choice for side sleepers and some combo sleepers.

Conclusion

Finding the best mattress is an important part of getting a good night’s sleep. The best mattress will vary from person to person. There are many options to choose from, but make sure you are selecting the one that meets your sleep position and your sleeping style. If you sleep with a partner you are going to have to consider both of your needs. Being comfortable and having enough support and pressure relief when you crawl in bed at night will make a huge difference on how well you will sleep and how rested you will feel when you wake up the next morning.