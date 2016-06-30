How to spot a top backpacker hostel for partying in Dublin – words Alexa Wang

Backpacker hostels are a great base for exploring a new city, being cheap and cheerful kinds of places. There may not be any fancy extras or room service but you get your own bed and breakfast is usually thrown in too.

Dublin has a thriving hostel market to house some of those who visit every year to sample the great food and beer, take in the cultural sights, and just generally have a good break in a warm and welcoming city.

In Dublin, like many other large cities, there are plenty of backpacker hostels competing for business, so making a choice should be easy, so don’t rush in and book the first one that sounds okay or you could end up regretting it once you actually get there.











Types of backpacker hostels in Dublin

Because it’s such a big market these days the backpacker hostel scene in Dublin has got several different themes going on. Some hostels are aiming for a high end market, with hot tubs and cinemas, others promise quiet and privacy, but the most popular are those which could be labelled as ‘party hostels’.

Signs that a Dublin backpacker hostel really is a party place

Anyone can call their hostel party central, but if having fun is your main priority make sure you check a few out for the signs that they really can deliver that promise. To help you out we’ve put together a brief guide on the things to look for, and they include:

· Location

Good party hostels are generally really central, close to the pubs and nightlife, as well as the boozy sightseeing must-sees like the Guinness Storehouse and The Old Jameson Distillery.

· Price

There may be various types of rooms on offer but they will all be really cheap compared to other hostels.

· Décor

Modern, chilled, wacky or a mix of all three – there are no chintz and crochet cushion covers in sight in a party hostel.

· Great staff

They will be friendly, happy to help, and can magic up information on everything you could ever need to ask about.

· Freebies

Partying isn’t always cheap so it’s great to save cash on other things. A great backpacking party hostel will have a range of freebies on offer. Free WiFi, luggage storage and breakfast should be standard, but other extras range from a free onsite sauna, BBQs, and walking tours, to hot drinks, and ice cream (or other goodies) on selected days.

· Onsite social spaces

Of course, the kitchen is always a popular place to hang out and meet fellow travelers, but many Dublin party hostels also provide chill out zones, roof terraces, and games rooms with table football and table tennis or darts.

· Organized social activities

These are essential for solo backpackers who want to get out in a group and enjoy the liquid delights of Dublin while making new friends. Party backpacker hostels know this and provide fun activities like organized pub crawls and Irish dance nights to get people in the party mood.There are plenty of backpacker hostels in Dublin that cater for the party crowd, so all that’s left to say is – Enjoy!