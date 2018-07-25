7 ways that social media can inspire you – words Al Woods
Social media often gets a bad rap, with high profile people and the media blaming it for mental ill health, relationship breakdowns, bullying and much more.
But there are lots of positive ways that we can use social media too – otherwise it never would have lasted this long! If you’re losing sight of the benefits of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook et al, here are seven ways that social media can inspire you…
- Getting healthy. It’s never been easier
to findfree recipes,exercise videos, local groups and
classes, or inspirational tales from others like you that have successfully
improved their health. Follow hashtags like #healthyeating
and #fitnessforlife to gain lots of positive inspiration around healthy
choices.
- Daily smiles. It’s a fact that laughter
decreases stress hormones and increases your immunity– so we should all seek out a bit of humour every day. Use your
social feeds to find and share the funny side of life.
- Interior
design. Restyling your home brings you real pleasure and enhances your daily
surroundings. Social media is a great source of ideas for everything from
artwork and fabrics to bathroom
ideas and gardening tips.
- Role models. Don’t follow people that
make you feel inferior – seek out people that you admire instead. Whether they
have overcome adversity, have a great mindset or are simply aging gracefully,
choose to follow people that you can learn from or that reaffirm positive
feelings you have about yourself.
- Share your experience. Socialmedia is a two way street – and many
people find that by sharing their stories they start interesting and inspiring
conversations. Reach out for advice, be open about your feelings and you’ll be
surprised at what you get back.
- Give back. It’s widely accepted that
giving up your time to help others is a great way to feel more positive. Use
social media to find and follow important campaigns in your local area –
whether it’s befriending the elderly, raising money for a community initiative
or litter picking in your street.
- Join a community. Socialmedia can give you a real sense of belonging if you’re selective about how you use it. Join groups that share a common, positive interest, whether it’s a love of sport, pets, arts and crafts or reading. As long as it’s a friendly forum you will learn, build relationships and gain inspiration for your daily life. This article explore that idea a little further.
So there are many ways that our social channels can be a force for good. If social media isn’t giving you the kind of inspiration you want and need, try changing how you use it.