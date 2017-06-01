words Al Woods

Over the years, the cars that we drive have been improving all the time. Car manufacturers are always coming up with new tech that can be used to make these cars stand out and appear more futuristic. In the past, the idea of blind spot monitoring would have sounded very advanced but now we have this and more in some of the top vehicles.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the top futuristic features of cars. This will include everything from automatic headlights that can turn on your full beams to air-conditioned seats. Keep reading to hear about what you can find in cars these days.







Air-Conditioned Seats

Heated seats have been around for a while now but it isn’t often that we hear about air-conditioned seats. When you are driving around in the hot sun in some locations, seats can get very warm and it can be hard to relax. With new air-conditioned seats, drivers and passengers can be comfortable. These seats use mesh-like fabric and can be great for many types of drivers.

Automatic Headlights

Another futuristic feature of cars that you might have spotted more recently involves the headlights. Many cars offer automatic headlights and have done for many years, but this doesn’t usually include the high beams. With automatic headlights in 2020, we can allow our cars to turn high beams on and off when we need to. This is a great invention that many drivers will love as it can be quite difficult to do this manually when you are driving at night.

Blind Spot Monitoring

Next on our list of the top futuristic features in cars is blind spot monitoring. This feature allows drivers to find out when there is another car in their blind spot. This is something which drivers have requested for many years but now it is possible. Not all cars will offer this feature but it can come in handy so it might be worth keeping an eye out for.

Night Vision

Finally, you will find that some car manufacturers are offering night vision on their vehicles. This kind of feature utilises front-facing cameras and it can be useful for those who drive during the night when the roads aren’t easy to see. This is very advanced tech and isn’t available on a lot of cars just now. Of course, as time goes on and the tech becomes more mainstream, we expect this to be the norm on new cars.

Final Thoughts

The tech that we use on our cars every single day was all developed over time with plenty of testing. The futuristic features that we have discussed in this article are appearing in some of the newer cars and they are always becoming more advanced. If you are planning on investing in a new car in the coming year, make sure to look out for one with some of these futuristic features.