words Alexa Wang

Cornwall has been up there when it comes to the best destinations for weekend breaks or longer holidays in the UK, and the area is dotted with quaint, idyllic villages with the sea backdrop that most everyone is familiar with – and has grown to love.

But Cornwall is comprised of different areas and towns and villages along the coast, and some are more special than others and are worth a stay or visit. So if you are planning your next mini holiday, here are the top towns and enclaves in Cornwall you can visit on your weekend break.

Newquay

Newquay in Cornwall is a must-see, and its location on the northern coast of the region, combined with some of the most stunning beaches and coastline, makes it a highly popular area for visitors throughout the year. The Newquay coast is dotted with beaches stretching from Mawgan Port to Holywell Bay, and you can easily find a beach that suits your preference, whether you love long, leisurely walks or love riding the waves.

If you aren’t a beach person, you can still find a way to enjoy Newquay with its fantastic nightlife featuring a plethora of nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and more. If you’re travelling with your family, the area is also family-friendly, and a visit to Newquay Zoo is sure to delight the young ‘uns!

The town is quite big, with plenty of large shops and independent, smaller shops. When thinking about accommodation, you can easily look for big houses to rent in Newquay that feature hot tubs and sea views and can sleep an entire brood plus a few more guests.

Looe

One distinct difference with Looe is that it is a busy port, but it also features a famous beach perfect for families and a town with lots of bakeries, gift shops, pubs, and cafes. If you love trying out the local cuisine whilst visiting any destination, you won’t go hungry in Looe. The town is 20 miles from Plymouth, and it also offers a mix of hotels, bed and breakfasts, guest houses, and holiday parks, although if you’re travelling with a big group, it’s better to opt for a large house you can rent to give you more freedom and flexibility.

Padstow

Most everyone has heard of Padstow, and this fishing port is famous for its local food. When you’re there, Cherry Trees and Stein’s Fish and Chips are a definite must-try, but you’ll be happy to know that Padstow also has a bevvy of small boutiques, gift shops, and galleries. Padstow has its share of beautiful coves and beaches, including Constantine Bay, which remains a favourite with people of all ages due to its rock pools and sand dunes.

Truro

Truro has a certain magical appeal with its vintage-looking shops and cobbled paths and streets. It’s worth a visit, especially if you want to check out the city’s farmer’s markets and browse through its quaint and charming shops.

Cornwall has plenty of other towns you can visit or stay in, such as St. Mawes (which has its collection of beautiful and luxurious houses for rent), Falmouth, and St Austell, so you’re sure to have a delightful time and come back from your Cornwall weekend break fully refreshed and raring to go.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com