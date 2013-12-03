Whatever the Weather: The Original Muck Boot Company

When in doubt? Make sure you have wellies and sunscreen! It’s all about comfort and style and getting in that ‘whatever the weather’ mindset this summer.

Every British summer is unpredictable, but with the last five days or so seeing us go from scorchio to washed out in the UK, we’re all up to our eyeball one way or the other. To deal with it make sure you have all your bases well and truly covered. Sun cream; rain coat check; sunglasses; umbrella; flip flops check; and wellies – well I personally never go anywhere without mine in the back of the car!

If you’re looking at your winter wellies and thinking they are looking a bit bedraggled and rough around the edges, you might want to take a look at the new range from The Original Muck Boot Company. With everything to choose from you can go for a traditional tall boot, a shorter mid-calf model or an ankle boot (for a little freshness during summer showers!). Colours are bright and glossy purple, yellow or red or the staple black for the cool crew.

We’re loving the whole Muck ethos too with one thing at the heart of The Original Muck Boot Company philosophy. Keep your feet dry when in ‘Muck’ no matter how wet, messy or dirty it gets. They have styles for all seasons so you can always be in your comfort zone no matter what the weather throws at you. And you’ll look great too. I would say that’s the perfect mind-set to get into, particular if you’ve got any festivals booked in this summer.

See more of The Original Muck Boot Company range at www.muckbootcompany.co.uk.
