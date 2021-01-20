Why You Should Try Culprit Underwear

words Al Woods

Right, so to most guys, underwear is simply underwear.

But we are here to tell you that it is so much more than that! In fact, the type of underwear you purchase and decide to wear can determine your mood for the day, your confidence levels, your sex life, and your hygiene!

So, now that we’ve got your attention in the fact that the type of underwear you choose really matters, we want to discuss the type of underwear that you should in fact be wearing.

There is an incredible brand of underwear known as Culprit underwear. They are born and bred in California and are the perfect pair of underwear to wear on literally any and every occasion.

Don’t believe us? Well, for all you doubters out there, we are here to suggest otherwise. That is why we have created a list of all the reasons why you should be trying out this brand of underwear and all the reasons as to why when you do, you’ll never want to wear anything else again.

So here it goes—all the reasons why to wear culprit underwear.

1. It is made in California

If the golden state isn’t reason enough to try this brand of underwear, then the fact that it is made in the USA should be. Too many brands make their underwear overseas. But when you wear culprit underwear, you are also supporting your fellow countrymen and helping to create job opportunities in industries that are far too often given to those overseas.

2. It is eco-friendly

We are living in a world that demands every person make an effort to live an eco-conscious life. What is easier than simply choosing to wear a brand of underwear that is eco-friendly? Honestly, it is a simple life change you can implement that will make a world of difference. Wearing eco-friendly underwear means that you are wearing a brand that sources materials sustainably, is made with ethical procedures, and does more good than harm to the world. Now that’s a brand we can get behind!

3. Support is what it is made to do

One of the key points of wearing underwear is to have guaranteed support. There is nothing worse than a poorly made pair of underwear that does not actually support your bits down there. Culprit underwear is made with support at the forefront of the design. It is good enough to not only wear but work out in as well. So you can run it them, lift weights in them, box in them and do any other physical labor without ever having to worry about your bits not getting the support they need. So why wouldn’t you give them a try?

4. The details are perfected

Poorly made underwear can be the reason that you get into uncomfortable situations like developing jock itch. Culprit underwear ensures that the details are all sorted and that quality is at the absolute forefront of each and every pair. That way, moisture won’t get trapped, you won’t risk chaffing and you can go about your day in breathable underwear that feels great! And when you feel great, your confidence skyrockets. So really, trying culprit underwear will subsequently make you a more confident person.

5. It’s just really cool

We’ll let you in on a little secret—ladies do judge men by the underwear they decide to wear. So, gentlemen, invest in cool and hip undies that will make the ladies go wild! Culprit underwear is designed to do just that—so you’ll give them a little surprise that will likely score you huge brownie points in bed. Enough said on that one.

There you go. Five reasons to try Culprit underwear. Honestly, what do you have to lose?