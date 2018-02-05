The five biker pit stops in the UK

The five best biker pit stops in the UK – words Alexa Wang

Deciding on the pit stop is an essential part of your bike trip, especially for those long routes. It gives you time to relax, grab something to eat or just catch up with friends about the journey so far. So where in the UK should you be making a point to pit stop at?

Here are five of the best biker pit stops to add to your list:

Dom’s Bike Stop

This little gem on the A44 between Worcester and Leominster is the perfect stop for those of you who are journeying to the Lake District. It is set in the woods with hammocks, sun loungers, plenty of outdoor seating, hot/cold drinks and great food – from simple bacon sandwiches to a cooked breakfast or burgers and chips.

Take some time to enjoy the scenery, waterfalls and statues that are scattered around. If you have the time, there is the opportunity to camp here overnight and enjoy some live music with a couple of drinks by the campfire. Toilets and showers are also available to visitors.

Blenkinsopp Castle Inn

Looking for an overnight stop off, in the beautiful countryside of Greenhead and Haltwhistle? Just off A69 Blenkinsopp Castle Inn is a great venue for bikers to head to for a place to get warm and eat some delicious food. Overlooking the Heritage Site of Blenkinsopp castle this place bursts with history and charm as it dates back as far as the 13th century.

Open from 10 am till 8 pm it is the perfect spot for a get together with your fellow bikers or a place for a quick cuppa before continuing your long journey the next day.

Super Sausage Cafe

Voted Britain’s best cafe in 2016 and 2017. Formally known as the Nelson Cafe, this pit stop has been open for over 70 years and was renamed the Super Sausage Cafe in the 1970’s. It is situated on the A5 in Potterspury, Northamptonshire – ideally centred between Milton Keynes and Towcester and is only 10 minutes from the world-famous race circuit, Silverstone.

Offering a whole range of food from fry-ups to homemade steak burgers, omelette and a selection of hot and cold drinks the cafe also hosts many different events for all to get involved in too. All in all it’s a great place to meet new friends and check out other bikes.

Hungry Hogs

If you are riding down the A47 close to Belton be sure to check out Hungry Hogs. Open Monday right through to Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm it is a great pit stop to refuel yourselves during your ride. With plenty going on from bike meets to planned charity rides and raffles raising money for the local Air Ambulance or Blood Bikers.

Their menu has lots to choose from including your classic cafe gub to fresh cakes and frozen goodness for those hot summer days. You are sure to not be disappointed with the cost of quality of the Hungry Hogs. An all-round great atmosphere with friendly welcoming – everything you could look for in a motorbike pit stop.

Route 1066 Cafe

Located in the Robertsbridge area in East Sussex, Route 1066 Cafe offers you 1950s-60s style ambience and is very popular with bikers. Open seven days a week, it offers a fine menu of wholesome food including breakfast, lunches, snacks, cold and hot drinks, desserts and cakes whilst you admire the many different bikes that visit here.

It’s a great place to go for the weekend, to meet avid bike enthusiasts and take part in numerous events, meets and parties. They cafe sells some cool memorabilia too, while the location itself is also fantastic with long and winding roads surrounding it to open up your engine on.

