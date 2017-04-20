Some of the coolest Liverpool bars to enjoy

For break away, couple retreats, stag and hen weekends, Liverpool is the perfect destination. The city is beautiful, very vibrant with its musical history and has several landmarks to explore.

One of top qualities about Liverpool is its choice bars and restaurants that can explore, if you fancied sipping on a couple of beverages. Luckily to save you scanning through Trip advisor or other sites for reviews, Liverpool hostel provider Euro Hostels has given you a shortlist of unique Liverpool bars to go to.

Name: The Smugglers Cove

Summary: Head Down to the Albert Docks, where you’ll discover this booty of a place, The Smugglers Cove is a pirate-themed bar with over 100 quality rums to try, rum-based cocktails and top-notch pub grub. Drink up, me landlubbers and enjoy the bar culture.

Address: Britannia Pavillion, Albert Dock, Liverpool, L3 4AD

Website: http://thesmugglerscove.uk.com

Trip Advisor rating: 4 stars

Opening hours:

Monday: 12:00 – 00:00

Tuesday: 12:00 – 00:00

Wednesday: 12:00 – 00:00

Thursday: 12:00 – 01:00

Friday: 12:00 – 02:00

Saturday: 12:00 – 02:00

Sunday: 12:00 – 00:00

Name: The Cavern Club

Summary: This 60-year-old venue has been a hub of live music since 1957. For the lovers of the Beatles and many other British pop of 50s onwards, its composed of the Cavern Club, Cavern pub and Live lounge. – You will not be able to resist the charm and history of this magical place. It still is one of the greatest ever bars in Liverpool city centre.

Address: 10 Mathew St, Liverpool, L2 6RE

Website: https://www.cavernclub.org/

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 stars

The Cavern Club opening times:

Monday: 10:00 – 00:00

Tuesday: 10:00 – 00:00

Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00

Thursday: 10:00 – 01:30

Friday: 10:00 – 02:00

Saturday: 10:00 – 02:00

Sunday: 10:00 – 00:00

Name: Heebie Jeebie’s

Summary: Heebie Jeebie’s is one of the most popular bars in Liverpool, it hosts anything from live music to DJ nights in a rockfish and ragged themed bar and courtyard area. It remains one of the best places to go in Liverpool on a night out



Address: 80-82 Seel Street, Liverpool, L1 4BH

Website: N/a

Trip Advisor rating: 4 stars

Opening hours:

Monday: 17:00 – 03:00

Tuesday: 17:00 – 03:00

Wednesday: 17:00 – 03:00

Thursday: 17:00 – 03:00

Friday: 12:00 – 04:00

Saturday: 13:00 – 4:00

Sunday: 13:00 – 03:00

Name: Death Row Diner

Summary: This was voted as Liverpool’s Best Burger 2016, burgers to die for. It also provides a range of unique cocktails for anything you fancy.



Address: 32 Hope Street (basement), Liverpool, L1 9BX

Website: http://deathrowdiveanddiner.com/

Trip Advisor rating: 4 stars

Opening hours:

Monday: 12:00 – 00:00

Tuesday: 12:00 – 00:00

Wednesday: 12:00 – 00:00

Thursday: 12:00 – 01:30

Friday: 10:00 – 02:00

Saturday: 10:00 – 02:00

Sunday: 10:00 – 00:00

Name: Some Place

Summary: Head down to Seel Street to find this great little absinthe bar. Once you find the little green light you’ll be in and then it will be time to hang with the green fairy in one of the most achingly relaxed bars.

Address: 43 Seel Street, Liverpool, L1 4AZ

Website: N/a

Trip Advisor rating: N/a

Opening hours: