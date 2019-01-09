Do you know how to express yourself? – words Alexa Wang

We are all individuals. That should hardly come as a shock to… well, to anyone! We all have rich interior lives, unique thoughts and feelings, and distinct personalities. And yet, for a lot of us, it’s easy to feel as though that kind of thing can just end up fading into the background.

As though, no matter how unique you might be, you just sort of blend in when you’re out in the world. For a lot of people, this can feel like a real shame. It almost makes them feel as though they are somehow missing something that would help them stand out. Well, if you’re in that kind of position the truth is that the problem is not that you’re not enough of an individual. The problem is most likely that you simply haven’t yet found a way to express that individuality. With that in mind, here are just a few simple ways that you can start to better express yourself.

Your wheels

The attachment that many of make to our cars is a lot stronger than a lot of people would expect. After all, it’s just a set of wheels to get you from point A to point B, right? Well, sure, that’s the physical reality of your car, but the truth is that what your car represents is a whole lot more than that. Your car can represent freedom, independence, the chance to stake your own claim on the world without having to rely on anyone else. It’s only natural that a lot of people would become very attached to their cars. So why not turn your car into an extension of yourself. Whether it’s a unique paint job, personalised number plates , or simply learning how to fix and tinker with your car so that you can have a greater influence on how it runs, there are plenty of things that you can do to set your car, and yourself, apart from the rest of the world. It’s a simple thing but it shows that you can often express yourself in unexpected ways.

Your clothes

If there’s one way that most of us use to express who we are to the outside world, it’s through the clothes we wear . Do you ever walk down the street and see someone wearing a totally unique outfit and you’re able to get a sense of the kind of person they are right away? Well, why not try to do that too. A lot of the time, those who “don’t care” about fashion are actually just very concerned with what other people are going to think of them. Well, the key is to forget what anyone else thinks and just wear the kinds of clothes that make you happy and that you think make you look good.

Creativity

You might not think that you’re a particularly creative person but the truth is that there’s a spark of creativity in everyone, it’s just a matter of how you let it out. The problem most of us have is that, in order to feel creative, we have to feel as though the thing we’re creating is good. The truth is, it doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad, the key is just to make something that expresses something about who you are. Whether you’re writing in a journal, splashing paint onto a canvas, or knitting a sweater, there are plenty of creative things that you can do that can help you express yourself and get your feelings out.

Communication

The truth is that the hardest way to express yourself might also be the simplest. Simply being about to tell people how you’re feeling can be one of the hardest things there is. One of the best things that you can do in order to better express how you feel is to better understand it. Take the time to interrogate your feelings and better understand them. Reading is one of the very best ways to come to a better understanding of what your feelings mean and why you’re feeling a certain way.

Of course, it’s important to remember that there’s nothing wrong with blending into the crowd now and then. In fact, there are plenty of people who would much rather blend in than stand out and that’s okay! But it’s always a good idea to find ways to express yourself, even if you just want to use those types of expression in personal ways that are for your own benefit and no one else’s. At the very least, they’re a wonderful way for you to start to get to know yourself just a little bit better than you did before.