Men’s must haves for this year’s autumn wardrobe – words Al Woods

It’s safe to say that autumn has definitely arrived. Long gone are the days you can confidently leave the house without wearing a jacket.

There’s now a certain chill in the air and you’re trying to remember where you left your good coat. Autumn can be a difficult season for your wardrobe.

You need pieces of clothing which can withstand the increasingly cold, and damp, weather but you want to look stylish at the same time. Don’t worry, with a few staple pieces you’ll be looking sharp throughout the season.

Boots

Let’s start from the bottom up shall we? What are you going to put on your feet? Boots are a necessity as the colder months come closer. Not only do they keep your feet warm, more importantly they’re going to keep them dry. They’re a lot better for withstanding adverse weather as opposed to trainers. Plus, boots quickly can make an even casual outfit, like a white t shirt and jeans, look that little bit more dressed up. You can walk into autumn with style .

Jeans

Jeans are a basic, but important, part of a man’s wardrobe no matter the season. They come into their own during autumn as they’re such a versatile piece of clothing. They can be worn throughout the day and easily transition into the night. It’s recommended to have at least two pairs: one in blue, and one in black. Make sure to pair with a leather belt to keep yourself looking slick. You can always mix and match with various items in your wardrobe to help create that perfect autumnal look.

Flannel Shirt

A classic piece and for very good reason. The style suits anyone. Look into any man’s wardrobe and the chances are you’ll find a flannel shirt. Perhaps several. They are comfortable, practical and when worn with a bit of flair can be real stylish statement. Don’t be afraid to go for the more tailored look, as opposed to opting for baggy. It can drown out your body shape and make you look bigger than you are. If it’s an evening look you’re after, why not consider the French tuck?

Quilted Jacket