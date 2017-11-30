Some of the most expensive sporting franchises in the world

Some of the most expensive sporting franchises in the world – words Alexa Wang

I will be going through two of New York’s biggest sporting franchises. Firstly New York Knicks, the most expensive Basketball franchise in the world.

Being worth over $3 billion makes them the most expensive basketball franchise. Established in 1946, the organisation was a founding member of the Basketball Association of America. Which later became the NBA after a merger with the rival national Basketball League in 1949. The New York Knicks were also the first professional team to sign an African- American player, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, around the 1950’s.

Next and finally, The New York Giants. The American football team is worth around $3.1 billion. Currently owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch. There are also thousands of different UK franchises out there in todays market. The New York Giants was founded with an investment of $500 in 1925, they are now worth $3 billion, so as you can imagine that was a very worthwhile investment with everyone who is involved.

