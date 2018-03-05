UNDO Divergent Film Awards – Calling all misfits and visionaries

UNDO Divergent Film Awards is a bit diffrent to the usual films awards or festivals. They celebrate film that is anything but straight down the line. We’re so impressed we’ve become Media Sponsors for UNDO.

They put a call out for Dreamers, Misfits, Visionaries and Rebels. They want to spark the artistic and creative realm of film-making and discover the new films with true significance, passion and vanguard.

They promote films through relevant Media and networks and within the International film community. They foster their Official Selection and celebrate it as part of their History. UNDO is a synergistic open field with an online network connecting all creative minds, worldwide. The Awards ceremony is THE event to socialize, gather and make new contacts.

The annual Undo Film Awards will be a privileged space for Alternative Cinema and the independent film industry. Apply and get your work exposed to other creative minds, press and industry players. Have fun discovering other artists and network throughout the event. They cover both short and feature films and award the year’s best at most criterion categories.

The annual Undo Film Awards ceremony will be a privileged space for Alternative Cinema where people can have fun discovering new film makers and network throughout the event, with meet ups for a drink. The 2018 edition will take place in September 8, in the beautiful and Historic Capitol Theatre in Arlington, Boston, with more activities nearby.

The festival divides its sections within the criterion categories: Horror & Supernatural, Thriller & Film Noir, Documentary, Dark comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Surreal & Avantgarde, Indie and Animation. The Finalists and Official Selection will be promoted through relevant Media and networks and within the International film community.

To celebrate our Media Partnership with UNDO Film FreeWay submitters may insert the code “FLUXcandy” and will have a 50% discount to submit their movie. (limited to the first 50 entries): https://filmfreeway.com/UNDODivergentFilmAwards

More info can be found at the Festival’s official website:

www.undofilmawards.com

