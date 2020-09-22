6 Must-Have Backyard Accessories for Your Patio

words Al Woods

Imagine this: The sun is shining brightly while all your friends and family are gathered on your patio, sipping on their favorite drinks. You‘re working on the grill, flipping some delicious-looking steaks and burgers, while the kids have a blast in the pool. Everybody is laughing and enjoying themselves.

Even if you prefer a cozy bonfire during the winters and want to swap lemonade with hot chocolate, wouldn’t you still want to be surrounded with people you care about and just have a good time?

Backyard parties offer you a place to relax and have fun without worrying about making a mess – you can always clean it later! But having the right backyard accessories can help you make these parties more comfortable and entertaining for you as well as your guests.

Wondering what we’re talking about? Read on as we discuss six backyard must-haves that will transform your outdoor patio to the perfect unwinding spot.

Fun Patio Furniture

Who doesn’t fancy picking up your feet and relaxing in their backyard? But to do this, you need to make sure your seating area isn’t overcrowded with bulky furniture. Think of placing cozy chairs, loveseat, or maybe even a couple of bean bags to create a quirky yet peaceful space.

You can also pair comfortable chairs with LED lighted side tables to add a bit of oomph by the pool. While there certainly are a lot of options to create a lively backyard, try to buy practical furniture that is easy to maintain.

Decorative and Dreamy Lighting

Outdoor lighting is incredibly crucial if you don’t want the party to stop once the sun starts to fade. And luckily, there are several options for you to select from!

You can install tiki torches, hang or mount lanterns around your yard or watch, or set up the more affordable string lights beneath your umbrella or around the perimeter of the backyard. You can take the lighting up a notch by installing solar-powered lights – provided you have that kind of budget.

A Handy Pellet Smoker

Barbecue get-togethers are a seasonal must – it’s the perfect occasion to enjoy good food and an even better company of your loved ones.

A tight budget won’t be a problem in this case too. You‘ll find plenty of quality low-priced grills on the market! Just stock on your favorite BBQ recipes, and you’ll be good to go!

Sufficient Shading Options

While we do love the feel of warm rays against our skin, sometimes a little slice of shade is nice as well. You can plot parasols or umbrellas around your patio, or simply choose patio tables that have umbrella mounts in the middle – the choice is yours!

Sail shades are also an excellent option that is not only easy to install but are also available in a wide variety to spice up your space.

Reliable Wireless Speakers

No party is complete without good music. But even if you have the best playlist, it won’t be of much use if you don’t have speakers for everyone to listen to and dance.

We would advise you to buy wireless speakers since they are functional and convenient – not to mention easily portable – allowing you to easily change stations or volume when needed. You don’t have to worry about pesky wires too.

You can also consider installing a TV or theatre system if you have a bigger budget. After all, watching a movie under the stars is the best experience to have!

A Patio Heater & A/C Unit

It isn’t necessary to install a fireplace in your backyard, contrary to popular belief. In our opinion, buying a device that can heat as well as cool your outdoor space is a more logical choice that can also help you save some serious cash.

Case in point: A portable heating and A/C unit.

Choosing a portable heating and A/C unit will allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds and can be used all year round. Additionally, these devices can heat (or cool!) spaces that are up to 400-500 square feet. In case you have a bigger backyard, you can always opt for a more powerful device with larger coverage.

These devices are definitely a bit expensive, so be sure to do your research before you buy one.