The Benefits of Living a Smoke-Free Lifestyle

words Al Woods

Smoking is a habit that thousands of people perish from every year in the United States. Smoking is linked to numerous cancers, diseases, and malfunctions of both internal organs and external features and processes. Alright, we get it; smoking is bad for you, but what does a smoke-free lifestyle look like? What are the benefits?

Let’s dive deeper into what the other side of a smoking habit can look like. Whether you’re a new smoker or a twenty-year veteran of the habit, quitting can save you money, add years to your life, and make you a healthier, happier individual. Here’s why.

Saving Money

It’s no secret that the cost of cigarettes has slowly climbed over the years. Depending on which state you live in, you could pay up to $11 for a single pack of cigarettes. Let’s say you only smoke about three packs per week. That’s $33 per week, $132 per month, and $1,584 per year on cigarettes. Ouch.

Cigarettes are literally burning a hole through your wallet, and the worst part is that they’re addicting, which means the more you smoke, the more you need them. Most smokers find they go from just a few cigarettes per day to over a pack per day, which can add up to hundreds of dollars per month in unnecessary costs.

Let’s not forget the hidden costs of smoking. If you develop lung cancer, heart disease, or some other malady, you’ll be spending money on medical bills as well. Something like lung cancer doesn’t just go away after a few cancer treatments, and the compounding costs could be enough to bankrupt a person without good insurance.

The bottom line? Smoking is a bad investment for your wallet. Period.

More Energy

Do you know why your energy levels have plummeted since you started smoking? It’s because all of that tar and chemical build-up from cigarettes in your lungs has made the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to your vital organs a massive chore for the heart and lungs. Smoking causes build-up of plaque in the blood vessels, fat in the heart, and affects the airways in the lungs in such a way that a simple trip up a staircase can leave you feeling exhausted.

Imagine all you could do with nearly twice as much energy as you have now. Imagine being able to go hiking, to run around with the kiddos, or to climb a flight of stairs without feeling like you just ran a marathon.

You’ll Smell Better!

Yes, your cigarette smoke stinks. You’ve become accustomed to it because you’ve been smoking for years on end, but I can assure you that the people around you who don’t smoke have not become accustomed to it. It sticks to everything as well, so no matter how hard you scrub, wash, exfoliate, or spray, the smell will stay in your hair, clothes, furniture, and on your breath.

The horrible stench of cigarettes is actually one of the main motivations behind quitting. Some smokers opt for alternative products like non tobacco chew, vape pens, and more, while some simply quit cold turkey.

Heart and Lung Health

Aside from limited energy due to lack of blood flow, smoking cigarettes has other effects on the heart and lungs that can lead to much more impactful and deadly issues. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for all adults in the US? While not everyone that develops heart disease is a smoker, smoking even just one cigarette per day can increase the likelihood of heart complications tenfold.

Smoking coats the lungs in tar and heavy metals, along with other nasty chemicals that restrict the air sacs and bronchioles. These small organ components are responsible for the exchange of oxygen from the lungs to the bloodstream, and once you’ve restricted them, you’re restricting every organ in the body from receiving that precious oxygen-rich blood; including the heart.

Most lung cancers can be traced to smoking, which means you’re putting yourself at a massively increased risk by smoking on a daily basis. Lung cancer is often difficult to treat, can require surgery and other costly treatments, and is just downright unpleasant. Not to mention, your very life could be at risk for the sake of a cigarette.

You’ll Have More Opportunities

Not everyone can agree with the smoker’s lifestyle, including some employers, health plans, and potential partners. Your dating options, job options, and healthcare plan options could all expand once you stop smoking. Why put all aspects of your life, from social interactions, love and partnerships, to your job opportunities and overall health at risk?

Quitting smoking is no easy task, but with so many resources, alternative products, and support groups available, you can get started today and become tobacco-free in just a matter of weeks. Take back control of your life, your health, and your future by ditching the cigarette and adopting a smoke-free lifestyle once and for all. You’ll thank us later.