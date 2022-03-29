What Are the Best Places in the World Where You Can Afford an Apartment With a Sea View?

words Alexa Wang

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a place where you can watch the blue sea waters right from your windows, you’re not alone. You might not even need to get in the water, as for many people, just the possibility to look at the waves is enough to soothe their minds and relieve stress. Some might argue that this all sounds like a pipe dream, as living by the sea is often associated with high prices, but the truth is that there are plenty of affordable places worldwide. You just need to know where to look.

Whether you want a nice condo with a sea view or a modern and sleek high-rise apartment, make sure to keep reading the article below, as it will guide you through the best locations to choose from. They range from places that might be closer to home, such as Fort Walton Beach in Florida, to international locations like Split in Croatia. Check them out and get ready to pack your suitcase!

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

With a population of over 20,000 residents, Fort Walton Beach is a gorgeous city that lies on the shore of the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Located close to big cities like Pensacola, Panama City, or Mobile in Alabama, Fort Walton Beach is known for fine white-sand beaches on adjacent Okaloosa Island. On the island, there’s a famous Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, which is home to alligators, penguins, and dolphins and the perfect place to visit on the weekend.

The average home price in Fort Walton Beach is a bit over $300,000. This amount of money can buy you a beautiful condo that’s overlooking the dazzling waters, or you can decide to rent an apartment. Boating and food festivals are really common in this area, so get ready for some fun in the water and lots of delicious food. If you’re looking for a place with a relaxed atmosphere and warm weather, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Ocean Springs is a charming city located near Biloxi and Gautier in the beautiful state of Mississippi. It’s known for its natural beauty and lively atmosphere, as well as for being a popular tourist destination. Although it’s not as big as some of the other places on this list, Ocean Springs has a population of over 17,000 residents. It’s full of restaurants, bars, art galleries, and shops, so if you’re a food and culture lover, this could be the place for you.

The average home price in Ocean Springs is about $200,000. This means that you can get a fabulous townhouse with a sea view, or you can decide to rent an apartment right by the beach instead.

During the warm months, it’s common to see locals sunbathing on Ocean Springs Beach or relaxing in Clay Boyd Park, while in the winter season, they tend to enjoy the local museums and activities offered by the city that’s known for its arts and festivals. In addition to all these perks, Ocean Springs is really close to Stennis International Airport, which makes it a perfect destination if, besides living by the sea, you also enjoy traveling.

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain

Located on the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, Las Palmas is one of the most famous tourist destinations in Europe. It’s known for sandy beaches and attracting crowds who want to enjoy the sun, water sports, and delicious cuisine. It’s also home to more than a hundred plant species that grow only on Gran Canaria, so if you love nature, this is the perfect place for you.

If you want to move here and live by the sea, you can get a nice and modern apartment for around $1500 per month, but there are also plenty of other price points, and it all depends on what exactly you’re looking for. Depending on your budget and needs, you can either get a condo, rent a modern high-rise apartment, or rent a whole house for yourself.

During the summer months, it’s common to see tourists relaxing at Playa de Las Canteras or at Punta de Teno beach. Besides all of these perks, Las Palmas residents are also friendly and always ready to party – the nightlife on the island can be really intense. So if you feel like exploring new places and don’t mind living on an island, you should definitely consider moving to Las Palmas.

Split, Croatia

Split is a gorgeous city located on the shores of the Adriatic Sea in Croatia. It’s a popular tourist destination with many beautiful historical sights worth exploring, such as St. Duje’s Cathedral and Diocletian’s Palace.

Many people come here because of the wonderful climate – hot summers and mild winters – which is perfect for those who love spending time with nature and on the beach; Krka National Park is one of the most stunning natural wonders you could experience. Split hosts many music festivals and outdoor concerts during the summer months that attract both locals and visitors from abroad. You can also try out various water sports like surfing or diving.

In the city center, you should be able to find places to rent from as little as around $500 per month. Apartments and condos go for more, and the prices are very diverse, but moving from a medium-cost city in the United States to Split would save you a lot on most expenses nonetheless.

As an added bonus, Split is a seasonal attraction, meaning that most people visit it during high summer. Therefore, if you decide to stay, you could enjoy quiet and peaceful living for most of the year. There’s no need to worry about getting bored, though, as you’ll still be incredibly close to other Croatian cities like Zadar or Šibenik.

Final Word

To sum up, living by the sea is a great way to enjoy the astonishing views, fresh salty air, and stunning scenery. When looking for apartments, you can always find amazing options no matter what part of the world you’re interested in the most.

The above list includes destinations located in sunny Florida or full of southern charm Mississippi. You can also choose to travel to beautiful and historic Croatia or stay closer to the African coast by exploring Las Palmas and the Gran Canaria archipelago.

All these places offer lovely views of the blue and turquoise waters and lots of opportunities to relax and enjoy life. They’re also affordable, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t start looking for an apartment in your price range and start packing your bags.