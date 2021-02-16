Why buying property in Spain is as popular as ever

Whichever part of the world you hail from, be it grey, drizzly UK or stylish Paris, there are a whole host of reasons you might want to relocate to the sunny beaches, stunning countryside, and historic cities of Spain.

Whether you’re looking for pure investment opportunities, a new home for personal use, or a buy-to-let property that’ll earn you a little extra on the side, buying property in Spain is as popular as ever. However, the different regions of Spain have vastly different characteristics, and the area you’d choose to live in is not necessarily the area where you’ll buy if you’re looking for high rental returns.

So, what do you need to think about when you’re buying property in Spain?

What region are you looking at?

Whilst Spain is famous for its’ Mediterranean coast line, white sand beaches, and pretty white painted coastal towns, there’s a lot more to it than that. The Sierra Nevada and Pyrenees Mountain ranges occupy huge swathes of the countryside, and inland Spanish villages offer pretty scenery for those wanting to fully integrate with the locals.

Even along the coast, the Costa Blanca has a very different character to the Costa Brava. So when you’re looking at property for sale, you must look into the characteristics of the different Spanish regions to make an informed decision about where you’re interested in buying. From the high end resorts of Marbella and Puerto Banus on the Costa del Sol to the more budget friendly Costa Blanca and cooler, more bohemian Costa Brava and Costa de Almeria, even in the coastal regions you’ll find a variety of choices.

You’ll also need to consider how easy it is to get to your region of choice; areas within an easy commuting distance of big airports like Barcelona and Alicante will be better placed for weekend trips and holiday goers.

What sort of property are you interested in buying?

Are you looking for a hassle-free apartment, a modern villa, a cave house built into the cliffside, or a traditional white painted townhouse in an Instagram pretty Andalusian village? When you’re deciding, also consider the amount of maintenance that you’ll need to undertake for each type of property.

Modern villas on the coast tend to get hit by worse weather than inland, so the upkeep can be harder and more expensive. Cave houses are naturally cool in summer and warm in winter so they’re far more manageable while still being on the coast.

Where you’re looking to buy and what your budget is will have an effect on what sort of property you’re searching for, as will whether you’re buying to let; you’ll likely get better rental returns on a property with sea views, in a desirable location. If you’re looking for a property to live in, you might find yourself property hunting in areas with less tourism and more authentic Spanish character.

What’s your preferred price point?

In Spain, what sort of price range you’re searching within will have a huge effect on where you buy and what sort of property you consider. Desirable and upmarket locations like Mallorca are expensive, no matter which part of the island you’re looking to buy in, so if you’re looking in invest in property on the island you’ll need a higher budget than you might elsewhere.

The Costa Blanca is home to famous Brit heavy resorts like Benidorm, while the Costa del Sol is a well known high-end area of Spain where you’re likely to find super yachts and designer shops. The inland Spanish countryside tends to be less expensive than the better known, tourist heavy coastal regions, so buyers looking to move to Spain full time will get more for their money.

To get a better idea of what’s out there, at what price, take a look at our Spanish property listings for all the information you need.

