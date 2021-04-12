Why You Should Consider Linen for Your Living Room

words Alexa Wang

In the past, linen was reserved for table clothes, towels, and sheets, but recently the fabric has come out of the closet and is now helpful in decorating other parts of the house.

Linen is a natural, synthetic fiber that is made of flax. Linen resists soiling and pilling, but it can wrinkle very fast. Cushion covers, curtains, and upholstery are currently made of linen, giving them a casual and modern classic style. Let us look at how you can use linen to decorate your living room.

Curtains and blinds

Linen is one of the best materials to cover your window because it filters light pleasantly and subtly. Initially, linen curtains were lined, but currently, you can get unlined curtains. You get some little light with lined curtains, but you enjoy privacy, unlike unlined curtains that allow more light but no privacy. With unlined linen curtains, you also expose your windows, meaning they will get old before their time. Once you want to buy linen material for curtains, try to avoid the light linen material that is mainly recommended for clothes. Check with the manufacturer what types of items the material is recommended to make.

Walls

Linen can repel dust and adds both thermal insulation and acoustic. There are linen wall covers that give the other components in your room a visual spotlight. The color that you choose for your wall line cover matters a lot. The color sets the mood of the room. Dull color sets a calm mood, while very bright colors may not be very appealing to some people but may add ambiance still. The linen that you use for upholstery needs to be heavy enough.

Lampshades

When the sun shines through linen window treatments, it looks impressive, and the same case applies when lampshades are made of linen fabric. Lampshades made of linen add texture and visual interest to your living room.

Pillows

If you want to decorate your living room with linen, but you are not sure how it comes out, you can try decorating your pillows first. You will not have to commit much of your money, and you can change the fabric if you do not like it.

Step ladder shelves

You can add an elegant look to an ordinary step ladder by applying a coat of paint, some ceramics, and linen covers to give your ladder a beautiful outlook. Shelves look lovely when you protect them with linen material.

Advantages of using linen for decorating your living room

Linen is a durable fabric that ensures your furniture’s longevity when you use it to cover them.

Most fabrics used to make upholstery are dust magnets, and you have to keep cleaning your house more frequently. Linen is convenient because it is antistatic, and therefore, your home needs less care.

Linen is the most sustainable fabric for your décor. Cotton uses a lot of pesticides and fertilizers, which are environmental and water pollutants. On the other hand, synthetic fiber uses a lot of petroleum, which is also harmful to the environment.

Linen fabric is stain resistant making the maintenance of the fabric easy. You can clean it using a machine or spot wash using detergents like glycerin.

Linen has a luxurious look that is appealing to your home.

In conclusion, you do not have to bother yourself with fabrics that are not appealing and durable. Linen is the way to go green and avoid materials that are harmful to our natural resources.