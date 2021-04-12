Best Trips To Help Clear Your Mind and Unwind

words Al Woods

When you’re planning your next getaway, wouldn’t it be nice to truly “get away” from the stress of daily living? Read on for some vacation ideas that can help you relax and unwind.

Set Sail

For many, embarking on an ocean voyage is the perfect way to let go of everyday cares and worries. Adrift on the calming ocean waters while sailing to exotic ports, you’ll probably find it remarkably easy to escape the stress of your daily life. On a cruise vacation you have no set schedule, you’ll do zero unpacking and repacking as you move from destination to destination and you can participate in as many or as few activities as you like. You might spend your days pampering yourself in the spa, tucking yourself away with a good book in the library, snoozing in a quiet spot on deck or simply being mesmerized by the waves on view from your balcony. To maximize your relaxation, look into options for all inclusive cruises; when your meals, beverages and even all or most of your excursions are paid for, you won’t have to fret about overspending. That way you can just let go and unwind, knowing that everything has been taken care of.

Soak Up the Sun

Taking a beach vacation is another great way to experience the soothing sensation of being by the sea. Whether you travel thousands of miles to park yourself on a tranquil shore in Bali or Sri Lanka or stick closer to home by catching some rays on an east or west coast beach, once you sink your toes in the sand you’re sure to feel your cares melt away. In fact, a study by Michigan State University recently proved that gazing at blue spaces, such as oceans or lakes, actually lowers levels of psychological distress. While you probably didn’t need science to tell you that a seaside vacation can help you relax, now you’ve got one more reason to book a stay at the shore.

Pitch a Tent

While roughing it on a camping expedition might not sound relaxing to some people, there’s no denying that unplugging in the wild can be a wonderful way to unwind. Breathing in fresh air, getting away from devices and reconnecting with nature can bring a sense of tranquility that’s hard to find on a go-go-go vacation. Campers also tend to engage in more physical activities like setting up camp, gathering firewood and exploring hiking trails, all of which can help clear your mind and help you feel like you’re living in the moment. Additionally, by spending time with family and friends away from everyday distractions, you’ll have time to engage in meaningful conversations and make deeper connections, adding to your sense of contentment.

Strike a Pose

Going on a yoga retreat is one more terrific way to free yourself from day-to-day stress. For starters, most retreats require you to put away all of your electronic gadgets and devices, so you are forced to disconnect from the digital world. This helps you tune into your body and your mind, and lets you focus solely on your physical and mental well-being. Spending too much time in the near-constant stress of daily living takes its toll, so unplugging and engaging your body in yoga exercises and your mind in meditation can help erase the accumulated pressures and stressors that often fill your days back home. As a bonus, yoga getaways also usually offer healthy meals that can help you feel more vital inside and out. In short, a retreat can give you the chance to press “reset” both physically and mentally.

Although sightseeing vacations can be a lot of fun, sometimes you need a getaway that can help you unwind and break free from the daily grind. Whether you opt to go on an all-inclusive cruise, a beach visit, a camping trip or a yoga retreat, you’re sure to return home refreshed and recharged.