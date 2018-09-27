5 Expert Advice You Should Follow To Create A Timeless Home Design

words Al Woods

You’re going to stay in your home for years. Perhaps, you might even want to pass the humble abode to future generations. Either way, consider incorporating a timeless interior design to ensure its aesthetic and functional appeal lasts for many years.

Here are five pieces of advice from the experts that you should follow to create a home design that can stand the test of time:

Attach Window Treatments

One way to improve your home’s interior design is to choose the right window treatments. Choose among blinds, curtains, shades, and drapes to decorate your windows.

In particular, blinds are an excellent choice to improve the appearance of windows and rooms. For instance, Make My Blinds states that skylight blinds provide that much-needed shade for skylight windows, especially during the day.

However, these blinds aren’t only functional and aesthetic, particularly if you choose the correct design. If you find it challenging to select the correct window treatment style, you may consult professional advice.

Moreover, note that some cases might not let you combine different window treatments in one style setting. Hence, you need to select among blinds, curtains, shades, and drapes.

However, when you install blinds instead of curtains, you get the added benefits of privacy and light control. You can also enjoy a variety of colors, textures, and patterns. If you’re considering purchasing curtains for a bedroom, you should also look at options that protect your furniture from sunlight exposure, while offering sufficient insulation to the space.

Incorporate Smart Technology

When artificial intelligence (AI) invaded smartphone technology several years ago, most people quickly dismissed it. Several individuals thought of it as a way to trick them into buying something that they don’t need.

However, some of these folks already dismissed their negative thoughts about AI and incorporated the technology in their homes. Now, homeowners are incorporating smart technology as part of their interior décor.

For example, you can walk into a room, and the lights automatically turn on with the help of smart technology. Consequently, you can use smart home hubs to ensure the lights automatically dim during sunrise.

The rise of AI and smart technology has quite become part of mainstream interior décor. Developers and manufacturers are updating various hardware and software to ensure household members and guests feel comfortable.

Use The Right Colors

When choosing a theme for your home, it’s best to choose a theme based on both your own and your guests’ preferences. For example, if you’re an interior designer, it would be best to come up with a theme that reflects your personality or interests.

It’s advisable to start choosing the color of your walls. One thing to keep in mind is that it shouldn’t make your room feel uncomfortable. For instance, choose neutral colors for a bedroom to promote better sleep. Consequently, you can select vibrant colors for the kitchen or living room to make the space exude warm feelings.

On the other hand, if you want your home to look very modern, you should choose a black or white color. Another example is to choose earthy colors, such as green, white, and brown, to create an aesthetic appeal that mixes contemporary and classic home design.

If you don’t know how to choose a color, you can hire a professional who can help you in this aspect. An expert will also guide you in choosing the right style that suits your preferences.

Also, consider other household members when choosing timeless colors for your home. If you’re designing a house shared by a number of people, you should consider their personal tastes and preferences. Otherwise, ideas and feelings might clash, causing the house to feel less like a home.

Match Furniture And Lighting

When purchasing a new furniture or two for your home, make sure that you know what you want before shopping. If you buy furniture unfitting for the room, you may end up with a not as aesthetic and functional space as intended.

When shopping for a furniture, make sure you consider the style and the fabric used. It’s also vital to try it out in your home to see how well it fits in with the rest of the décor. After all, you don’t want some of your fixtures to stick out like a sore thumb. Furthermore, ensure that you get rid of pieces that you don’t want or need. This method will help keep rooms tidy, instead of looking like a cluttered dump.

Aside from furniture, don’t forget to place importance on lighting. Lighting fixtures in rooms can make or break the entire design. Select lights that match the function of the room. For example, install pin lights for functional spaces, like the kitchen or home office. Otherwise, choose ambient lights for the bedroom or living room to enjoy that warm glow at night.

Place Wall Art

A timeless home design should show art that can last for generations. Hence, consider adding wall art to the overall interior design.

Wall art can also fill a relatively dull-looking wall. But, it doesn’t mean that you should put any artwork to fill the space.

Take the time to associate your interests and desires with the art you want to purchase. For instance, you might be a lover of contemporary design. If so, consider putting minimalist paintings on your walls. Another example is when you have a green thumb and want to show that trait to your guests. Then, choose a wall décor piece that incorporates your love for plants and other gifts provided by Mother Nature.

Also, ensure that the wall art you choose has the right size. You don’t want to choose a massive art piece if you don’t want the item to become the room’s centerpiece. Furthermore, don’t select a small painting that the object becomes difficult to see.

Last, remember to follow your instincts when choosing wall art. Pick art that you like, and it should match the home’s timeless design.

Conclusion

Consider following the guidelines mentioned above if you want your home’s appearance to last for generations. Following these expert suggestions lets your children and grandchildren enjoy the dwelling’s features and facilities for several years.