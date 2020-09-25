5 Tips to Help You Enjoy an Economical Car Ownership

words Alexa Wang

“With slight changes in the way you maintain your car, you can save thousands of dollars”

Would you not love to wake up every day and see your car in a brand new condition, just like it came from the dealership? Most people want this, but they think maintaining their car is a costly business.

Unless I tell you it isn’t.

Performing a weekly check on your car’s condition is the way to go. By doing so, you’ll figure out certain aspects of your car that need immediate attention and other areas that can be attended later.

We have combined 5 effective tips from car owners who have mastered the art of owning their cars economically. As these tips are simple, you can follow these and save your hard-earned dollars. So why wait? Let’s get to the tips:

Keep Your Car Covered

Protecting your car from sunlight, trees, and birds can help its paint and interior remain in good condition. Like you, your car also takes a hit from the harmful radiation of the sun and the harsh weather.

If you don’t have a garage or carport cover, investing in a good car cover is always a good option. And whenever you get a chance, try to keep it in the garage as much as possible.

Wash Your Car Often

Here’s the thing: your car gets exposed to a lot of outside elements like road salt, tree sap, and bird droppings etc. As per AccuWeather, these hazards are unsightly & can cost you bucks to get them removed.

Have a wash schedule for your vehicle and follow it religiously to avoid paying car washing companies for something you can do on yourself.

Drive Better

Actions like quick launches, quick braking, quick turns, riding over bumps at high speeds, hard shifting, etc., wear your car faster. By driving gently, you save on the fuel costs as well as wear & tear on your vehicle.

Observe your acceleration and braking habits. If you feel you accelerate quickly or apply brakes abruptly, then these habits are only affecting your car and you should consider changing such habits. Moreover, driving below the speed limit and avoiding abrupt stops will also increase your car’s life.

Check the Tail Lights

The taillights of your car tell other drivers if you’re about to stop or turn – especially in inclement weather conditions or at night. You should consider changing your taillights ASAP if you notice anything wrong with them.

You can use replacement tail lights. They are similar to the factory units in every way, only a lot more affordable.

Check Your Engine’s Air Filter

Clogged air filters or loose fittings make up most of the car problems. A clogged air filter won’t be able to prevent dirt and particles from entering the engine during combustion. You should always change your car’s air filters every 12 months or after 12000 miles.

Changing your car’s air filter is easy and doesn’t require spending extra bucks. You can watch videos online and learn. Once you know how to do it, it hardly takes 10 minutes!

Conclusion

Taking care of your car is a good idea for your wallet and time. It might seem overwhelming at times, but you will realize later that your efforts were worth it.

You’ll feel the pride of ownership when you devote time and effort to your car’s maintenance.

Apply the budget-friendly tips mentioned in this article and, you’ll notice increased performance of your car.