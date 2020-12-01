Fashion Trends to Watch Out for in 2021

words Alexa Wang

This year has been tumultuous for the fashion industry. However, this does not mean that fashion trends will stop evolving. In fact, the current global pandemic has given rise to some fashion movement that you should watch out for. If you are among the fashion-forward individuals and want to be the first one to set the trend, read on.

Trends to Watch Out In 2021

Oversized Boyfriend Jackets

Go for an 80s look with a retro-inspired oversized boyfriend jacket. Aside from complementing your look, this outerwear can add depth. Choose something that has shoulder pads that will add a long line of silhouette since it can cinch on your waist and add length to your legs. Pair it with leather shorts to create a posh style.

Head Scarf

You have probably seen the trend of dressing up as a Gucci fashion model, and this trend will surely persist in 2021. The sleek fashion trend of the 50s and 60s will be popular next year. Aside from protecting your hair from the harsh weather, a head scarf can complete your look without appearing too overdressed. For a more luxurious look, opt for silk scarves with intricate patterns. Headscarves are highly versatile because you can also use it by wrapping it around your neck or hanging it on your bag as an accessory.

Pastel Tones

If you are curious about the colors that will be big in 2021, you have to think about pastel tones, particularly from the summer to spring seasons. You can choose from a wide variety of hues that will match your skin tone. Don’t hesitate to mix and match your clothes to achieve a cohesive look. Not only is it chic, but it is also easy to complete your look from day to night.

High-Necked Dresses

By 2021, it will no longer be surprising to see people wearing high necked dresses, even for their office wear or when going out at night. Why? High-necked dresses can be casual and formal at the same time. For some ideas on the different dress styles, you can check out Dainty Jewells. They have a vast collection of high-necked dresses that you can choose from. When you wear these dresses, you don’t have to accessorize much.

Yellow Bags

It may seem surprising, but it seems that most people are now keeping their basic black bags in their closets and are now becoming more daring in their accessories. By 2021, yellow bags with different styles will become big.

Folk Inspired Coats

When it comes to outerwear, get your sights on folk-inspired coats. These pieces are getting popular for its intricate details and for affording additional protection against the cold weather. These pieces with delicate embroidery and lacework are perfect for accentuating your look. Add versatility to your wardrobe with this all-around outerwear.

Knee-High Boots

A must-have in your wardrobe is knee-high boots that will take you back to the 60s era. This footwear can instantly upgrade your look. Want to wear shorts but don’t want to appear too casual? Complete your look with knee-high boots.

Fringe Bags

Make a statement with fringe bags. By 2021, these bag styles will literally be what everyone will be wearing when you finally hit the streets once travel restrictions are over.

These items are a must-have in your wardrobe if you want to stay vogue by next year. For now, use this time to shop these looks. Come next year, you’ll have everything you need to strut your stuff. Choose well and make sure that you go for classic looks rather than following the current fashion trends.