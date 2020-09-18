Secrets of the Floating City: Venice Travel Guide

words Alexa Wang

Around 1500 years ago, a city was founded on 11 different islands, linked by 150 canals. This city has survived many wars and tragedies yet, it has maintained its magnificent architecture to this day.

We’re talking about Venice, of course! What has made this beautiful city a famous tourist attraction from the time it was built until today is the fact that it has no roads; you have to navigate by boats, floating past breathtaking buildings, bridges, and canals. If you’re traveling to Venice, you’re in for a great trip. Here are the best places to visit there.

Mark’s Square

The most famous piazza in Venice is located on the grand canal. Dedicate a day specifically for St. Mark’s Square because it has many places and buildings that you wouldn’t want to miss out on. That’s where the St. Mark’s Basilica is, which has been one of the most important religious buildings in Northern Italy since it was built in 1092. It is known for its beautiful architecture, ornate details, intricate sculptures, and breathtaking artwork.

The Grand Canal

The grand canal is the biggest channel in all of Venice. The travel bloggers at expertvagabond.com/venice-italy-things-to-do/ say it’s the most important one, too. A lot of travelers document their trips to Venice with travel guides, so you can use them to plan the perfect trip. The canal moves between the sides of Venice in an S-shape. We advise you to go on one of the 4 bridges on the canal to enjoy the amazing view of the water and the buildings.

Rialto Bridge

Ponte Di Rialto or Rialto Bridge is the most famous one on the Grand Canal. It connects San Polo and San Marco, making it an important pedestrian thoroughfare, but its details and design make it a tourist attraction. It was initially made of wood, but it collapsed in 1524. The ornate stone bridge replaced it, and it remains until today.

Gallerie dell’Accademia

Located on the Grand Canal, Gallerie Dell’Accademia is an art gallery that hosts pre-19th century pieces. It features the work of renowned Italian artists like Bellini, Canaletto, and Titian. If you love Renaissance art, this is the perfect place to visit. You will find The Vitruvian Man by Di Vinci, Resurrection by Tintoretto, Virgin and the Child by Titian, and the Battle of Lepanto by Veronese.

Doge’s Palace

This is another place to visit when you go to St.Mark’s Square. It looks out onto the Grand Canal. The palace’s front facade has an arched design that is made of white stone. The walls have a series of diamond patterns. When you enter the palace, you will find rooms with immense decorations of original details and artwork. You can tour the palace for a ticket fee, and we recommend you do so.

The Bridge of Sighs

The Bridge of Sighs connects the Prigioni Nuove to the Doge’s Palace while passing over the Rio Di Palazzo. It’s one of the most viewed structures in the city. As the legend goes, prisoners being moved from the palace to the prison used to sigh as they glimpsed Venice for the last time. Don’t miss out on glimpsing Venice while visiting St. Mark’s Square.

San Giorgio Maggiore

San Giorgio Maggiore is an island south of Venice. You can get there by a Vaporetto or a private water taxi. It’s not a great distance from The Grand Canal. On the island, you will find the San Giorgio Monastery and the San Giorgio Church. You can find a large campanile, too. A campanile is an Italian bell tower that stands alone. If you climb the campanile, you will get an incredible view that goes as far as the main city of Venice.

Venice Lido

The Lido or Venice Lido is another island in Venice. When you feel like you’ve had your share of the crowdedness of Venice, this island is the place to go. It’s much calmer, and it hosts a long, magnificent beach where you can lay back and relax. It also has residential areas, shops, hotels, and restaurants, so you won’t get bored in the Lido.

No matter how big or small your budget is, you can still have fun in Venice. The Floating City is simply magical, and you’ll see that anywhere you go. You can start your tour in St. Mark’s Square, where you can find St. Mark’s Basilica and Doge’s Palace. Then, you can go through the nearby Grand Canal and live the Venetian dream. After that, you can go to the San Giorgio Maggiore and view the city from the campanile. Finally, you can relax on the beach at the Venice Lido to take a break from the busy city center. There’s something for everybody in Venice.