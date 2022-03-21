Great Movies About the World of Wine

words Al Woods

Wine and film have a deep connection: both have the capacity to transport your senses to a whole different time and place with a single sip or scene.

As soon as the much-anticipated weekend arrives, there are those who make a million plans and make the most of every minute, and there are those who like to relax at home with their partner friend or enjoy some alone time.

It is not only possible to purchase your favourite wine Aalto 2019 online, but there are also additional activities that can be done to further our understanding and appreciation of wine. For example, we may watch films and documentaries centred on reds, whites, and sparkling wines.

The following are our selections for the best films about wine.

Sideways

This comedy-drama is probably the most well-known of the fictitious films about the world of wine because it was nominated for an Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay the year it was released.

In the film, we follow the adventures of two friends with radically opposing personalities as they embark on a week-long road journey to the Californian vineyard town of Santa Barbara.

“There is nothing on the globe like this wine’s flavour. It’s hauntingly dazzling, exhilarating, subtle, and ancient.” – The perfect bottle of Pinot Noir is described as such by Miles (Paul Giamatti) in this elegy about the road to life, friendship, and the discovery of one’s true self.

French Kiss

A romantic comedy about the entanglements of two people: an American woman who travels to France in search of her boyfriend, who has abandoned her for a gorgeous French woman, and an international white-collar crook who wants to own a vineyard in the country.

It’s perhaps not a very positive love story, but you can always have a great romantic night with your partner, a french kiss and a bottle of Champagne Jacquesson Cuvee 744.

Bottle Shock

It is a theatrical comedy based on a blind competition between French and Californian wines performed in 1976 in which the wine from the New World vanquished that of the famed French producers.

This tasting, known as “Judgment of Paris”, represented a turning moment in the history of Californian wine, which beat the most distinguished wines of Europe for the first time.

Once you watch the first two movies, you can give a chance to this one and give your opinion on which French or Californian wine is better. Good idea for a perfect weekend night, right?

A Walk in The Clouds

This is a romance drama set in the aftermath of World War II that is set in the United Kingdom.

In it, a young American soldier and a Mexican girl, the daughter of a vineyard owner, struggle to understand and accept each other’s love.

The harvest rite awakens passion between them, and they begin on a romantic journey in which they must overcome numerous difficulties in order to be together permanently.

We would combine this movie with the taste of sweet wine such as La Spinetta Bricco Quaglia Moscato 2021 and a good dessert!

Somm

Only 220 experts worldwide have passed the Master Sommelier exam in the last nearly 40 years, which is widely regarded as one of the most important achievements in the field of wine expertise. Four aspirants are followed in this documentary as they dance, drink, and prepare for the exam.

And, perhaps, this movie inspires you to organise a wine tasting party. In that case, you can always include a variety of wines such as Kozlovic Malvazija 2020 or Catena Zapata Argentino Malbec 2019 or anything of your choice.

MondoVino

An evergreen documentary for wine enthusiasts made quite a commotion in the business when released. It was first shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 and addresses the current conflicts in the wine industry through themes such as globalisation, power concentration, standardisation of the industry, American influence, and a “struggle” between the New World and Old World of winemaking.

Filmed with a hand-held digital camera throughout France, Italy, the United States, and Argentina, the documentary provides a unique glimpse into the international wine industry. It will make you curious to try some international wines such as Catena Zapata Argentino Malbec 2019.

Under the Tuscan Sun

It is the story of a woman who, following her divorce, is granted a trip to Tuscany by her friend Patti. She has no idea that, in her eagerness to alter her life, she will purchase a derelict home in this lonely location and begin her search for a new life there.

Even though wine is not the main character of the movie, the vineyards and the wine culture are, and that will awaken up the curiosity in you to try some of the best Tuscan wines such as Ornellaia Le Volte 2019.