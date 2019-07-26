The Big Impact Rock Music Has on Our Brain

words Alexa Wang

Music has been long studied in its relevance to the activities of the human brain. It has been found out that music has the tendency to stimulate some areas of the brain which promotes self-awareness, creativity, and other benefits.

It does not matter what genre of music you are into as long as you feel a special connection with a particular song. Rock music is one of the genres that a lot of people listen to, in any generation. The popularity of rock bands has influenced a lot of people in so many ways that it has become a staple in their lifestyle. The big impact of rock music on our brain can be seen based on the observations of people who are listening to it.

Elevates Moods and Energy

All types of music have great effects on the brain when it comes to elevating mood and energy. Anything that makes a person happy increases the happy hormones produced in the brain. This includes listening to rock music if you are a big fan of the genre. When you listen to a song that you really like and connect with, it becomes a form of catharsis which leads you to relax and de-stress. It only works with music you are into, so if you are a big fan of rock music then it will work for you whenever you listen to your favorite band’s songs. This is contrary to a popular misconception which related rock music to anger because of its strong heavy metal sound. Like with everything, moderation is the key to reap its positive effects on the brain.

Boosts Creativity

There is something about rock music and learning how to play the songs on a guitar that boosts creativity even in younger children. This is the reason why a lot of people in the rock music industry collaborate well because of their shared sense of creativity brought about by the influence of this genre as stated by Ben Phillips of Pretty Reckless. It becomes an important part of the process of writing the lyrics and the musical score of any song. Rock music also tends to have more keys and shifting notes which makes it a great exercise for children learning to play any instrument. It can help their short and long-term while adding muscle memory as well.

Helps with Social Skills

Social skills are easier facilitated when people share common interests and hobbies. When you find someone who listens to rock music, you get encouraged to socialize with them and share about your own experiences with the music. Music can help people outgrow their shyness, social withdrawal, and other anxious thoughts. This is the reason why listening to your favorite song before socializing makes you feel good about meeting other people.

What you listen to will definitely have a great impact on you especially on mood, creativity, and socializing thoughts. These are effects that can be enjoyed too by listeners of this type of music. Just like with any genre, rock music will boost positive effects in the brain of an avid fan.

