Do You Love Animals? 5 Ways to Make Money Out of It

words Alexa Wang

Some people thrive at desk jobs. Some cringe at the very thought. The good news is that as societal norms shift, the idea of what makes a serious career or respectable income-earner has changed as well.

Today, one can follow their passions and make a living out of them regardless of what they might be. If you are an ardent animal lover, you should be happy to learn that you can transform this passion into an income earner.

Here are five ways to make money out of your love for animals.

1. Get into Dog Training

The UK has about 9 million dogs. These require a myriad of services, including training. Dog owners need training for their dogs, which can be anything from basic obedience training to more advanced training.

Specialist institutions also need to have their dogs trained for various reasons. These include service dogs and aide dogs. The demand for dog training is high. Once you become a certified dog trainer and gain significant experience, you can go into employment or begin your own dog training business.

2. Start a Blog

It would be rather convenient for pet owners to have a one-stop-shop for all their pet care information and interact with other animal lovers. If you love animals, you can start a blog where you provide such information.

This is something you can monetize in several ways. The first is through advertisements. Once your blog gains traction, you can approach companies that deal in animal products and services and sell them advertising space.

The other thing to look into is affiliate marketing. Be sure to state this on your blog for transparency.

3. Park Ranger

This is a career that combines a love for animals, the wild, and people. As a ranger, you would ideally work in a park or other animal reserve centre. Here, you will be part of a larger team that keeps animals in safe custody, ensure they have the best environment to thrive, and, yes, show them off to visitors.

This position is not very clear-cut in terms of educational requirements. However, experience is key. Make sure to take as many internships, apprenticeships, and volunteer opportunities as you can. These will go a long way.

4. Groomer

Part of pet care involves grooming. Unfortunately, many pet owners do not have the know-how or the time to groom their animals. This is where you come in.

Providing grooming services can put money in your pocket, especially if you have the right skills. This starts with a High School Diploma and some hands-on training to learn technical grooming skills and how to handle your core customers: animals.

If you would like to groom animals in a zoo or other institution, you might be required to have specialized training in animal science and the like.

5. Pet Sitter

Life is seemingly getting busier as the years go by. People are travelling more and working longer hours. Many animal lovers have found a way to keep their lives going without entirely giving up pet ownership.

Enter pet sitters.

A pet sitter is just that: someone that minds other people’s pets when they are at work or when travelling. As a pet sitter, you are to be ready for some playtime and a charge sheet that ensures you make a reasonable return for your services.

Final Thoughts

This list should give you an idea of some ways to monetize your love and passion for animals. Ultimately, you need to figure out if you want to make this a full-time career or a means to extra income. This will help you narrow down your choices.