7 Incredible Ways to Make Your Car Look Glamorous

words Al Woods

Not everyone can afford to buy a brand new car or make huge custom upgrades that will make your ride turn heads, but that doesn’t mean you need to drive a car that you’re embarrassed of.

With a little pride, a few bucks, and some elbow grease, you can give your car an elegant look that will undoubtedly turn heads. Below are a few easy and affordable ways to make your car look cooler.

1. Fix the dents

Dents are the cold sore of the automobile world. They not only attract negative attention to your ride, but also make people fear to park or drive close to you. Dents are 100% fixable, but don’t make the mistake of covering a dent with paint – it will look even worse. Shallow dents on a flexible part can be fixed using a dent puller, otherwise getting a replacement part is the only solution.

2. Install underglow lights

Fitting underglow lights on your car is a great way to upgrade and make it look fancy at night. Underglow lights are not just about making your car look cool; they also light up the area underneath the car. It’s not surprising that they have become popular in recent years. Check out amazing underglow lighting kits from sites like XK Glow.

3. Wax your car

Waxing your car gives it an amazing shine and helps to remove small swirl marks and scratches. Additionally, waxing helps to protect your car’s paint from damage such as fading, rust, and scratches. Waxing is easy and cheap. You can buy wax kits online or from a local auto shop.

4. Wrap your car

Getting your car wrapped is probably the best way to overhaul your car’s look completely. It is a great and risk-free way to give your car a new look, and the options are limitless.

5. Get a new paint job

A whole new paint job is like a facelift for a car. It helps to undo years worth of damage to the exterior of your car to give it a more vibrant, youthful appearance. Also, a new paint job does not necessarily mean restoring your car’s original factory paint; it can be painted any color or combination of colors that please you.

6. New floor mats and seat covers

If your car’s interior parts have seen better days, new floor mats and seat covers are a quick and incredible fix to deteriorating upholstery. They are also an effective way to prevent stains and damage to your car’s floor and protect the car’s original seats.

7. Wheel restoration

With time, your expensive set of wheels will peel, chip, and corrode due to natural elements, but this does not mean you buy a new set of wheels. There are auto shops that can help to restore your old set of wheels by sanding them down and refinishing them.

These are great ways to make your car look cooler, and they are not extremely expensive.