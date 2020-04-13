What can you do with a masters in Computer Science?

words Al Woods

The computer science industry is currently one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It exceeds the average increase in most other occupations by nearly 50%.

One of the main reasons for the increase has been the ever-changing technology landscape and the demand for skilled professionals who have new and changing expertise. Keep reading below to find out what jobs you could apply for once you have a masters in computer science.

Why Undertake a Masters in Computer Science?

While there are numerous computer science jobs available, there aren’t enough qualified individuals to fill them. The reason for this is that most of the jobs in this sector require niche skills. Most people in this industry have a bachelor’s degree qualification. A bachelor’s degree is a brilliant starting step, but it won’t allow you to apply for some of the more senior computer science roles. A lot of companies look for individuals who have a more in-depth knowledge, such as those who have completed a master’s degree. Click here to find out more information about Canada’s most popular degree; a masters in computer science.

There are thousands of jobs available in the computer science industry. 24% of the roles available are only available to people who have completed a master’s degree. Pursuing this degree could provide you with the edge you need to get one of these jobs:

1. Network and Computer Systems Administrator

People working in this role are responsible for keeping businesses running. They set up computer systems and networks, collect data, optimize networks, install network hardware, and assign security permissions. They make sure that data storage and email networks work properly and that employees have access to the main computer network. Network and computer systems administrators:

Earn on average $79,700 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 6%

2. Computer Systems Analyst

People working in this role look at a business computer system before finding ways to help them become more effective and efficient. People in this profession need to be good at data modelling as they conduct tests to analyze trends and data to improve the performance of a system. They also need to be able to think about the limitations and the needs of both IT and the business itself. Computer systems analysts:

Earn on average $87,220 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 9%

3. Computer Network Architects

People working in this role build data communication networks, including wide area networks, local area networks, and intranets. This role can vary from job to job, with some people working on small networks like the network between two offices and others working on next-gen capabilities like cloud infrastructures. Computer network architects:

Earn on average $101,210 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 6%

4. Software Developer

People working in this role need to be creative and have the ability to design, analyze and alter applications that enable them to complete their role. These people make sure that programs work well, advise others on software upgrades, and work with other specialists to build the best software for the job. Most software developers work alongside computer programmers or learn to write code themselves. Software developers:

Earn on average $102,280 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 24%

5. Computer and Information Research Scientists

People in this profession are expected to design and generate new approaches to computer technology and look for innovative uses for technology already in use. These experts study and solve complex problems, design new computer architecture and work with algorithms – often in the areas of medicine, business or science. Computer and information research scientists:

Earn on average $111,840 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 19%

6. Senior Database Administrator

People in this profession use software to store and organize data such as sales and advertising metrics. They are usually in charge of securing this information and making it available to people who have authorization. This role involves monitoring the performance of the databases and altering them to make sure that they are working to the best of their ability. Senior database administrators:

Earn on average $112,449 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 11%

7. Senior Web Developer

People in this profession design and create websites, and ensure that the website’s capacity and performance are optimized. They are able to collaborate with other professionals to alter the look of a website, write code and monitor the traffic coming to the site. Senior web developers:

Earn on average $113,601 per annum

The expected 10-year growth in this role is 13%

The computer science industry is growing at an astounding rate due to the ever-changing technology landscape and demand for workers with new skills and expertise. Most of these roles require professionals who have undertaken specialist training. Which role in this industry is the right one for you?